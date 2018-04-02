Khloe Kardashian Bans Cameras From Delivery Room, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Khloe Kardashian is said to want a 'normal' birth and life for her baby girl.

Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are currently preparing to welcome their first child together any day now. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the NBA baller are set to welcome a baby girl in the coming days, but fans may not get to see the birth on the family’s reality TV series.

According to an April 2 report by Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian doesn’t want to have cameras anywhere near the hospital while she is in labor. Despite the fact that her older sisters, Kourtney and Kim, have allowed cameras to film parts of their labor and deliveries, Khloe wants no part of the cameras during her very personal and private moment with Tristan Thompson.

Sources reveal that Khloe Kardashian is the “most down to earth” of all of the Kardashian siblings. Insiders claim that she wants a “normal birth,” meaning she doesn’t want cameras, an entourage, or any special, “outrageous” requests to be made. All Khloe reportedly wants is a smooth delivery, including a “small room to herself, clean and neat.”

It seems that Khloe Kardashian is going in a very different direction than her sisters. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both reportedly demanded 1,000 thread count Egyptian sheets. Kim and Kylie also allegedly had special lighting and hair and makeup intact along with catered meals during their labor and delivery stays.

Since the Kardashian family usually brings drama with them, Khloe Kardashian is allegedly thinking that the family should stay at home while she’s in labor. However, they’re reportedly not happy about her request and said to be “fighting her” on it. However, Khloe has allegedly told them she only needs her doctor and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, in the delivery room with her for the big moment.

Meanwhile, rumors are flying that Khloe Kardashian might decide to quit Keeping Up with the Kardashians after the birth of her daughter. Insiders reveal that Kardashian wants her baby girl to have a “normal life,” and Tristan Thompson is allegedly telling her that they will have more than enough money to have a comfortable life if she leaves her reality TV days behind her to focus on being a mother.

Khloe Kardashian is set to give birth in Cleveland, Ohio, any day now.