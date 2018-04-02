‘Teen Mom’ Star Farrah Abraham Enjoys Easter Brunch With Daughter Sophia In Los Angeles

Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham has never really shied away from the spotlight, and when it comes to having a good time, the reality star has certainly made headlines with some of her activities. However, on Easter, it seems that Abraham decided to keep things a bit more low-key as she enjoyed the holiday with her 9-year-old daughter, Sophia.

According to the Daily Mail, Farrah Abraham enjoyed Easter brunch with her daughter, as well as her friend, Phoebe Price. The trio looked to be in good spirits as they were photographed leaving the restaurant in Los Angeles, with Abraham flashing a wide smile toward the camera as they walked away from brunch. Then, in pictures that had the trio posing together, all three ladies showed off their outfits while also smiling for the camera.

The former Teen Mom star was relatively demure in her choice of Easter outfit, as she was covered up in a floral print baby blue sundress with a high-low hemline that reached her ankles in the back. Her pleated dress was given more shape because of the matching belt that Farrah Abraham used to bring her look together. Abraham paired her floral dress with plastic slides in a shade of light purple and a beige purse while her hair was partially pulled back.

Abraham’s daughter, Sophia, also wore a pleated dress for Easter brunch that was similar to her mother’s, although her dress was a yellow chiffon without a floral print. Sophia’s dress was paired with a bejeweled belt that sparkled in the sunlight, as well as an oversized striped shoulder bag. In honor of spring, Farrah Abraham’s daughter also wore white sandals and a crown of white flowers.

Abraham’s friend Phoebe Price joined the duo for their late breakfast while also taking the time to pose for pictures with mother and daughter. Price also wore a floral dress to Easter Brunch, although hers was more of a satin gown that she paired with a wide brim purple hat and high-heeled purple sandals.

Although Farrah Abraham has been in the news quite a bit lately, after she filed a lawsuit worth $5 million against Viacom following her firing from Teen Mom, it seems that both sides have allegedly reached a settlement. However, while the reality star may have been dealing with those legal issues, it seems that her Easter was a lot more quiet, as she got to spend the day with her daughter and friend.