Roman Reigns Claims That Paul Heyman Will Soon Be His Advocate, Per ‘Wrestling Inc.’

"Paul Heyman will be a Roman Reigns guy," said the former Shield wrestler.

With the Shield reunion all but dead, Roman Reigns — never far from controversy — recently sat down with NBC News (via Wrestling, Inc.) to talk about WrestleMania 34 and what we can anticipate from his face-off with Brock Lesnar.

One of the biggest claims that the former champion made was that Paul Heyman, who is best known as Brock Lesnar’s advocate, will himself become a Roman Reigns advocate.

Reigns claimed that his character, creatively, would go in a very different direction if he signs on with Heyman, but he thought that it would be really “neat” if, indeed, it were to happen.

What’s more, Reigns claimed that, rather than becoming a “Heyman guy,” Heyman would become a “Reigns guy.”

“If there’s something I need to say, I’m going to step up and say it because regardless if I’m with a guy like Paul Heyman, I would not be a Paul Heyman guy, he would be a Roman Reigns guy, that’s the way that would work.”

Reigns also insisted that he — and his character — have a very “what you see is what you get” mentality, and they’re not changing for anyone.

But Roman Reigns didn’t just talk about his potential partnership with Paul Heyman. Rather, he also took the time to talk about how his relationship with the rest of the Shield fell apart, despite their much-anticipated (and lauded) reunion.

Reigns claimed that the reason the Shield reunion ultimately fell apart was because of his relationship with Dean Ambrose falling apart. While Reigns claims that Ambrose will always be “his brother” because of their history in the Shield, he feels that the reunion simply “wasn’t meant to be.”

“I think it worked out better that way. Everything happens for a reason and going into this WrestleMania season, I don’t know if we were going to truly put as much time and effort into The Shield as we should have. We all still have huge aspirations as singles competitors to continue to rise our stardom and maybe when we get a little more beaten and battered, we can rely on each other and come back for that reunion.”

Fans of Roman Reigns can anticipate his WrestleMania appearance soon.