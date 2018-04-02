‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Thinks Abigail May Be Lying To Everyone

Is Chad finally going to realize that Abigail needs help?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) may actually be catching on to the fact that his wife Abigail Devearux-Dimera (Marci Miller) has been acting very strange. In fact, Chad will even begin to question whether or not Abby is lying to him and everyone else in Salem.

According to a report by SoapHub, Days of our Lives fans will see a lot of chaos in Salem this week. One of the biggest storylines will be the trial of Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). Gabi’s trial seemed to be going smoothly until Abigail took the stand for the second time. Although viewers know that it was actually Abby’s alter-ego Dr. Laura doing the talking, everyone else was stunned to hear Abigail claim Gabi had confessed that she was Andre’s murderer to her in private.

This will be a shocking revelation to everyone in the courtroom, especially Abigail’s husband, Chad. Days of our Lives fans know that Chad and Abby have always maintained that they believe Gabi is innocent. So when Chad hears Abigail state that Gabi is Andre’s murderer, he’ll question whether or not his beloved wife is actually telling the truth. The shocking turn of events could be just the thing that Chad needs to really keep an eye on Abby and find out what has been going on with her.

In the latest #DAYS, “Abigail” takes the stand at Gabi's trial and drops a bombshell.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/YhalX9TeIa — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 31, 2018

Currently, Chad has no idea that Abigail is suffering from a split personality disorder that often leaves her trapped inside of her own body while her two alter-egos, Dr. Laura and Gabby, run her life. If Chad were to pay more attention to what Abigail has been doing in her daily life, he may find out the shocking truth about her and come to know that his own brother, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher), has been hiding her mental illness from the world. Days of our Lives viewers know that Stefan has bonded with Abby’s alter-ego, Gabby, and it seems that he wants her to stick around forever, leaving Abigail lost to Chad and the rest of her friends and family for good.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.