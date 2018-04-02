‘Teen Mom 2’: Adam Lind Breaks Custody Agreement, Visits Aubree Behind Chelsea Houska’s Back, Reports ‘Radar’

Chelsea is said to be furious over the violation.

Teen Mom 2 star Adam Lind has reportedly broken the custody agreement that he has in place with his ex-girlfriend Chelsea Houska. Lind allegedly went behind Houska’s back to see their daughter, Aubree, and Chelsea is said to be furious about the situation.

According to an April 2 report by Radar Online, Adam Lind broke the custody agreement he has with Chelsea Houska over the Easter holiday by seeing his daughter, Aubree, outside the confines of a visitation center. The unscheduled and unsupervised visit happened when the Teen Mom 2 star allowed Adam’s parents to have Aubree for a couple of hours on Easter.

“It wasn’t their time to have her,” an insider confirmed.

According to sources, when Aubree, 8, returned home from the visit with Adam Lind’s parents, she told her mother that Adam had been there celebrating Easter with his parents. The insider claims that Chelsea Houska is now “livid” that Lind’s parents disregarded the custody agreement and that she won’t allow them to have Aubree for unscheduled visits anymore. The Teen Mom 2 insider goes on to state that Adam’s parents “haven’t learned a thing” and that is likely where Adam gets “the law and rules don’t apply to him attitude.”

However, Chelsea Houska isn’t about to let Adam Lind get away with breaking the custody agreement. The Teen Mom 2 star has reportedly already been in contact with her lawyer to find out what the next step should be in her custody battle with Lind. Adam even went as far as to post a photo of himself with Aubree from Easter to Snapchat despite the fact that he has a court order to only see his daughter at a visitation center.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Adam Lind’s custody restrictions come after a long battle with Chelsea Houska over custody of Aubree. In addition to having multiple arrests and other legal issues, Lind failed a court-ordered drug test in 2017 when he tested positive for meth. In January, Adam was ordered to see his daughter at a visitation center and Chelsea was told that Aubree could go to his parents’ house one weekend a month, but that Adam must not be present at that time.

Teen Mom 2 fans can see more of Chelsea Houska’s custody issues when the show returns for a new season later this year.