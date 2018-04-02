Scheana Marie Is Ready For Her Own ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff Based In Las Vegas

Scheana Marie has been working in Las Vegas for the past several months.

Is Scheana Marie following in the footsteps of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright with her own Vanderpump Rules spinoff?

During a new interview on the podcast of Hills stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, Scheana opened up about her desire to have her Bravo film crew follow her from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, where she is currently starring in the on-stage production of Sex Tips For Straight Women From A Gay Man.

“With my life in Vegas right now, there’s just so many interesting aspects to everything I’m doing out there, and the group of people I hang out with,” she explained, according to a report by Reality Blurb.

According to Scheana, she’d love to film her spinoff series after the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules completes production because there are a lot of interesting things going on in Sin City. Although she would love to get started on her own series right away, she noted that production isn’t currently underway.

Last year, Vanderpump Rules launched its first spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, with Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. As fans may have seen, the show followed the couple as they traveled from their home in Los Angeles to Cartwright’s hometown in Kentucky, where they faced marital pressures from her family.

Scheana Marie is currently single and spending the majority of her time in Las Vegas. However, according to messages shared with her fans and followers on social media, she will be returning to Los Angeles in time for the start of production on Vanderpump Rules Season 7 in the coming weeks.

During Season 6, Scheana showcased her romance with actor Robert Parks-Valletta, who was accused of cheating on her during filming with a woman at a nightclub. Then, in August of last year, Parks-Valletta chose to end their relationship due to the ongoing speculation into their romance. Since then, Scheana has been linked to a couple of people, including her fellow SUR Restaurant employee Adam Spott and Bachelor In Paradise star Robby Hayes.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules this and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.