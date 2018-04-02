NFL Rumors: Rob Gronkowski Trade Could Elevate 49ers To Philadelphia Eagle’s Level, Reports ‘The Big Lead’

Bobby Burack of 'The Big Lead' said that the San Francisco 49ers should make a run at Rob Gronkowski if the New England Patriots are really open to trading their star tight end.

The San Francisco 49ers made big moves this offseason, and most fans and analysts are convinced that they would show significant improvement next season. However, the 49ers might still need to make another bold move in order to be lined up among the favorites to win the Super Bowl next season.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski might eventually become available in trades. Bobby Burack of The Big Lead said that the 49ers are among the teams that should reach out to the Patriots about a possible Gronkowski trade this offseason.

The 49ers secured a long-term deal with the new face of the franchise, Jimmy Garoppolo, who was acquired in a trade with New England last season. San Francisco also added former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, who signed a three-year deal worth $39 million.

Burack said that the 49ers look as if they are just a piece away from becoming a serious title contender. He believes that a player of Gronkowski’s caliber would help San Francisco reach the level of defending Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles. If he moves to San Francisco, he would have an easy time adjusting because Garoppolo is quite familiar with him, having played together in New England for three seasons.

Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal also said that the 49ers would be an ideal trade partner for New England. One AFC general manager told Bedard that trading for Gronkowski would be a good move for the 49ers. San Francisco also has enough cap space to make the deal happen.

However, it remains to be seen whether the 49ers have enough trade pieces to convince the Patriots. San Francisco owns the ninth pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. However, giving up that pick in a deal for Gronkowski might be too much. The 49ers also have the 59th and 70th pick, but it remains to be seen whether the Patriots would take those picks.

David Fucillo of Niners Nation said that Gronkowski would be an upgrade at tight end over George Kittle. However, he also added that there also several factors to consider for the 49ers. He raised questions about Gronkowski’s durability, saying that the 28-year-old has not completed a full 16-game regular season since 2011.

Fucillo also added that there are already doubts if Gronkowski is still willing to play several seasons in the NFL. There were talks after last season, suggesting that the five-time Pro Bowl tight end might retire and focus on professional wrestling. These are the reasons why Fucillo is convinced that the 49ers should only trade for him if the price is right.