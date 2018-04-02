‘American Horror Story’ Spoilers: Exciting Season 8 Details Leaked, Reports ‘Comic Book’

New details about 'American Horror Story' Season 8 are reportedly being leaked.

American Horror Story Season 8 spoilers are beginning to leak online, and reports suggest that the latest season of the FX horror anthology series will be set in the future during a nuclear apocalypse.

According to a report by Comic Book, American Horror Story Season 8 spoilers have allegedly leaked and are revealing some big casting news as well as plot and setting details about the upcoming season of the show. The latest news suggests that the season, which is rumored to be titled Radioactive, will be set in Arizona in the year 2032.

The American Horror Story spoilers claim that the season will follow the survivors of a nuclear blast. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, has already confirmed that Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Kathy Bates will be the three lead characters for Season 8.

Meanwhile, the leaked spoilers claim that other cast members such as Adina Porter, Dennis O’Hare, and Dylan McDermott are set to return the franchise. As many American Horror Story fans may remember, Dylan McDermott was one of the lead characters in the very first season of the show, which was titled Murder House. He also made a brief appearance in Season 2’s Asylum. However, he did not appear in Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, or Season 7’s Cult.

Ryan Murphy has teased the idea of a Murder House/Coven crossover season, which could bring McDermott back again with his former co-star Connie Britton if the cast is willingly to step back into their former characters for the concept. Actor Eddie Cibrian is also reportedly set to make his American Horror Story debut in Season 8.

Although Ryan Murphy has confirmed a few of the American Horror Story cast members, and that the show will be set in the near future, he is staying mostly tight lipped about the concept for Season 8. However, he did reveal to fans that actress Sarah Paulson is “very excited about the dental appliances she will be wearing on the show.”

American Horror Story Season 8 is expected to begin filming soon and will debut on FX sometime in the fall.