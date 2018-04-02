Meghan Trainor Seeking Harry Styles, Beyonce, Miley Cyrus, Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, And Adele Collaboration

Meghan Trainor is currently seeking collaborations with Harry Styles, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Beyonce and Adele. According to a report by Times Of India, the 24-year-old American songwriter and singer specifically has her sights on doing a song with former One Direction singer Harry Styles, although she also looks forward to working with the other five music artists.

According to her statement, the two have in the past written a song together and have great chemistry. The fact that her manager also works with the “Medicine” singer makes things easier. The following was her exact statement in regard to this.

”My manager works with Harry Styles so this is great. We already wrote a song together so the chemistry is already there we just need to put out a song together. One day Harry! If you can hear this, that would be amazing. Any one of (One Direction), they’re all so talented, but Harry is my fave”.

She also talked about Justin Timberlake, saying, “I’m dying to work with him.” As for Harry Styles, his recent track, “Medicine,” caused tremendous controversy on social media due to lyrics suggesting it was a bisexual anthem. The line, “The boys and the girls are here / I mess around with him / And I’m OK with it,” is believed to particularly allude to this, and has also raised questions about his sexuality amongst fans, with some suggesting he may be gay. He has in the past shut down related rumors.

As things stand, Harry has not confirmed any rumors regarding the controversial lines. The release of the track comes at a time when the bisexual community in particular seems to be largely marginalized in both society and the entertainment industry. Studies have revealed double discrimination, which has led to greater mental health issues amongst them.

Two directions: why Harry Styles' new song is a breakthrough for bisexual music fans https://t.co/w4ou5sTjzo — Guardian Australia (@GuardianAus) March 22, 2018

Aligning with such marginalized sections of society has resonated well with some Harry Styles fans who see this as a bold undertaking. According to one fan, Joanie, who recently spoke to the Guardian following his “Medicine” release, hearing her idol sing about “her people” meant a lot. Her sentiments were echoed by another 15-year-old bisexual fan, Even, who cited the lack of bisexual artists in the entertainment industry a major marginalization element.

Harry unveiled “Medicine” and another song, “Anna,” during his Basel, Switzerland tour reopening concert earlier this month. He revealed to fans that the two tracks were part of his original solo album, but did not make it to the final cut.