Melania Trump Wore A $2,595 Burberry Cashmere Coat, Black Boots With POTUS – Barron Trump Skipped The Balcony

Melania Trump turned to Burberry and donned a $2,595 cashmere coat along with black boots for Easter Monday celebrations.

First Lady Melania Trump received a kiss from President Donald Trump, as seen in the above photo, but it was her new trench coat that also got pageviews. Mr. and Mrs. Trump were attending the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, April 2. The ensemble Melania wore once again gained attention, as reported by the Inquisitr, one day after Melania wore a $3,072.13 Easter dress by Alaia, coupled with $806.62 white Christian Louboutin shoes.

According Kate Bennett, a White House correspondent for CNN “on the FLOTUS beat” and a former fashion editor, Melania donned Burberry for the Easter event. The Sandringham Fit Cashmere Trench Coat was of the “pale mineral blue” hue, which is priced at $2,595 on the Burberry website.

Melania’s fitted trench coat is described as one that has been cut for a slenderizing and slim profile. The short trench coat is comprised of soft and warm cashmere that insulates the wearer to keep them warm. Sleek and with a minimal design, the Burberry coat has a belt that allows for the waist to be cinched for a defined silhouette, the way Melania wore it, instead of the unbelted manner.

Melania Trump wore a Burberry coat on Easter Monday. Chip Somodevilla/ / Getty Images

The coat is made of 100 percent cashmere, but the belt is 100 percent leather. Other features of the coat include a double-breasted closure and an under-collar made of 100 percent wool. The telltale Burberry print lining is comprised of both cupro and viscose, with signature details on the coat such as “button-through pockets, epaulettes, hook-and-eye collar closure, gun flap, belted cuffs,” and a storm shield that define its quality.

As seen in the above video, Melania and President Trump began the ceremony with an Easter bunny on the White House’s balcony, as Barron Trump skipped that part of the celebration. However, Barron joined his parents for the following Easter Egg Roll celebration.

According to the White House’s Office of the Press Secretary in the report titled “Subject: Remarks by President Trump at the 2018 White House Easter Egg Roll,” Trump spoke about wishing he had the singing voice of the male singer who sang prior to the president giving his remarks.