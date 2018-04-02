‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent’s Boyfriend Shares Sweet Video Of Her On Instagram As She Deletes Post About Him

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett spent the weekend together.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are becoming more and more public about their previously secret romance.

Over the weekend, after celebrating Emmett’s 47h birthday at the end of last month, the Vanderpump Rules star and her movie producer boyfriend shared a number of social media posts from the East Coast.

“Fun dinner with old friends. On location for 12 hours. East coast!” Emmett wrote in the caption of a group photo of himself, Kent, and several others.

Days later, Emmett returned to Instagram and shared a video of his girlfriend sitting in a car and listening to Madonna’s “Vogue.”

Although Kent also shared a video of herself and Emmett goofing off on her Instagram page, she later deleted the post. In the now-deleted clip, Kent and her boyfriend were seen doing a little dance on an escalator as he sang a song.

Following his weekend with Kent, Emmett seemed to return home to the West Coast, where he reunited with the two children he shares with ex-wife Ambyr Childers, daughters Rylee and London. He then shared an adorable video clip of his youngest daughter screaming about how she learned the Easter bunny can talk.

While it is unclear whether Kent participated in Emmett’s Easter celebration with his family, it seems fairly safe to assume she did. After all, they’ve been dating for over two years and seem to be quite serious about one another.

Although Randall Emmett has not been featured at all on Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent has made it clear that their relationship is very important to her. In fact, during an interview with Us Weekly weeks ago, Kent said she saw marriage and children in the future for the two of them.

Kent has been wearing a ring from Emmett for several months now, but when it comes to an engagement, the couple isn’t making plans to get married quite yet. Instead, as he focuses on his movie-making career, she’s focused on her role on Vanderpump Rules, as well as her growing beauty line, Give Them Lala.

To see more of Lala Kent, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.