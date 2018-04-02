Jennifer Aniston Jets Off To Tahiti With Jimmy Kimmel And Friends Amid Brad Pitt Reconciliation Rumors

The newly-single Aniston is doing her best to move on after the failure of her second marriage, while some of her friends have strong feelings about her rumored love life.

The newly-single Aniston is doing her best to move on after the failure of her second marriage, and she recently vacationed in Tahiti and spent some quality time with her friends, People reports. Bestie Courteney Cox joined Aniston, along with Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel, and Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney, celebrated McNearney’s 40th birthday.

Life is not much different now for Aniston, with Theroux moving on with his life in New York City and Aniston socializing in Los Angeles. She has a close, supportive group of friends who are inviting her out and taking good care of her while she makes her way through this tough time.

However, some of those friends may have some pretty strong feelings about the rumors that Jennifer and Brad Pitt may be rekindling their romance now that they are both single.

Former Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston have been close pals for a long time – ever since their iconic sitcom launched back in 1994 – and that means Cox isn’t afraid to let her bestie know exactly how she feels about Aniston’s love life. As soon as the 49-year-old split from Justin Theroux, Cox made sure to let Aniston know that she shouldn’t think about rekindling her romance with Brad Pitt.

In Touch Weekly is reporting that immediately after Aniston and Theroux announced their divorce, Cox contacted her friend to give her some advice.

Cox apparently believes that if Aniston were to rekindle a relationship with her first husband, it could end up being a slippery slope. She doesn’t see anything wrong with friendly conversation, but to “jump back into bed” with him because of a moment of weakness or because she is dealing with a tough breakup just isn’t a good idea.

After all, Pitt did leave Aniston for Angelina Jolie back in 2005 while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith, so it makes sense that her friends would want her to be careful.

Aniston and Pitt have reportedly been in touch since her separation from Theroux and they have resurrected their friendship, with the Fury actor being a true champion for her. But Cox was there for Aniston during her divorce from Pitt and during the low points of her marriage to Theroux and knows what she has been through.

There would even be times when Aniston would drive to Cox’s house in tears because Theroux was “being a nightmare,” and the 53-year-old was always there for her friend to give her advice. She obviously wants what is best for Aniston and wants her to be cautious with Pitt.

Jennifer Aniston is also reportedly ready to make her first public appearance since the split by being a part of WE Day California on April 19.