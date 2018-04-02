‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: A Character Return Shocks Ciara, Could Cause Problems With Tripp

Days of our Lives fans will see Ciara get a blast from the past.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that one former character is on his way back to Salem, and it could have a huge impact on Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Tripp (Lucas Adams).

According to a April 1 report by Soap Hub, actor Scott Shilstone is returning to Days of our Lives in the character of Wyatt. Many fans will remember that Wyatt was the man that Ciara had dated before she left Salem last year. The couple hit it off and Ciara seemed to really like Wyatt until she found out that Theo (Kyler Pettis) had actually set the entire romance up. Ciara quickly dumped Wyatt and soon after left town.

Days of our Lives viewers haven’t seen the character of Wyatt since March 2017. However, he’ll soon be back to interact with Ciara. While it’s currently unclear if Wyatt will become a possible love interest for Ciara, which could ultimately jeopardize the budding romance that she has with Tripp, Wyatt could also be an enemy in some capacity. Wyatt and Ciara did not part on good terms and the fact that he’s returning seems to spell trouble.

However, since Ciara has a long running feud with Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) it is also a possibility that Wyatt could play into the bad blood between the family members. Perhaps Claire will use Wyatt to get under Ciara’s skin, or even to help her land the Fresh Face of Bella contest that they are both hoping to win.

Some Days of our Lives viewers may remember that Scott Shilstone has portrayed a different character on the soap in the past as well. The actor played a more adult version of Bo and Hope Brady’s late son, Zack, as a spirit. Hope saw Zack in a grown up form after Bo died in one of the show’s most touching moments. Although Wyatt’s return doesn’t seem long term, Salem’s teen scene has been lacking, and some new blood could be a welcomed sight for fans who believe the show could use a bit more youth added to the plot.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.