NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo Wants Bucks To Build Contender Or He’ll Move On, Per ‘The Ringer’

Should the Milwaukee Bucks be worried about losing Giannis Antetokounmpo?

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to make their second straight playoff appearance and Giannis Antetokounmpo is a huge reason why. However, even with the Bucks’ recent success, they’re still struggling despite the talent they have. With a team that features Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe, Jabari Parker, and Kris Middleton, the Bucks should be fighting for the No. 1 seed and not the seventh or eighth. But that all can change. According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Giannis may want out of Milwaukee.

In February, Antetokounmpo spoke with Eurohoops TV in his native language and according to the translation, he spoke about his and the Bucks’ future.

“If the time comes… because the NBA is business… Even my team, the Bucks, they might say to me: ‘Giannis we have not won the title after five years. You are our leader, so why we don’t win?’ And they will bring another guy. They might do this move. Nobody won a championship by himself. You have to get the right players. The front office and the general manager have to do their work, too. Everyone has to work. Everyone has to work on his part in order to win a championship.”

He’s right. It takes more than one person to win a title and as much as fans will hate to admit, Michael Jordan didn’t win six by himself. Neither did Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson or Bill Russell. What Antetokounmpo is asking for is the Bucks’ front office to surround him with players who can help bring a championship to Milwaukee. That’s all superstars want. No need for him to shoulder the load alone.

But then Antetokounmpo dropped a nuclear bomb during the interview.

“If I do my part and some others don’t, then a change would have to happen. If this change does not happen, then, the Bucks can move forward without me, or I can move on without the Bucks.”

This can’t be what the Bucks wanted to hear from the face of their franchise. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.3 points, 10 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. There is no way the Bucks should let that type of production walk out the door especially when Antetokounmpo is only 23-years-old. His contract runs through 2021, but that time will be here before you know it and if the Bucks continue to straddle the fence of good and mediocre, Antetokounmpo has already said that he’ll move on.

Aaron Gash / AP Images

There are whispers that the Bucks may make a play for Kemba Walker this summer and they’ve been linked to DeAndre Jordan as well, so Giannis Antetokounmpo will have to sit back and see where the chips fall. The Bucks are a young team, but, compared to the Philadelphia 76ers, they have a way to go before they can reach one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference.

If Antetokounmpo is a man of his word, then the Bucks are on the clock.