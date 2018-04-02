Reports suggest that the Irish actor was recently spotted having fun without his wife while his former leading lady is named as CinemaCon's Actress of the Year.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are considered one of the most successful tandems in the history of Hollywood. The partners of Amelia Warner and Chris Martin became household names when they portrayed the roles of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in the popular Fifty Shades film series. Now that the franchise is over, the Fifty Shades Freed stars have continued living the lives they once left for the three erotic drama movies, which were based on the novels written by E.L. James.

Several weeks ago, reports suggested that Jamie Dornan started moving on from Dakota Johnson and the Fifty Shades series by spending quality time with his family. As a matter of fact, the Daily Mail previously shared that the Fifty Shades Freed actor has been spotted with his wife, Amelia Warner, and two daughters, Elva and Dulcie, on March 12 at the Los Angeles International Airport. The 35-year-old Irish actor and his girls were even seen having fun together in Disneyland on Valentine’s Day.

However, Jamie Dornan stepped out without Amelia Warner last week. Just Jared reported that the Fifty Shades Freed actor was seen along with his daughter, Dulcie, on Tuesday, March 27 in Cirencester, England. The actor sported a blue-colored cap, a brown jacket, and a brown undershirt during the most-recent sighting.

It was reported that Jamie Dornan brought his 4-year-old kid to a local store to grab some food. After their meal, Jamie and Dulcie went shopping together. The entertainment news outlet even mentioned that the two looked so happy despite the absence of Amelia Warner and Elva.

After playing the role of Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades series, Jamie Dornan is set to star in various upcoming movies, which include A Private War, Borderland, My Dinner with Herve, and Untogether. The Fifty Shades Freed actor is also set to star in the imminent Robin Hood film along with Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Eve Hewson, Ben Mendelsohn, Paul Anderson, Tim Minchin, Josh Herdman, and Bjorn Bengtsson. The husband of Amelia Warner will play the role of Will Scarlet, who is the half-brother of the main protagonist.

Dakota Johnson, on the other hand, is set to receive an award at the incoming 2018 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards. Express shared that the former on-screen partner of Jamie Dornan has been chosen as CinemaCon Female Star of the Year. The awards night is scheduled to take place on April 26 at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Dakota Johnson has already impressed movie going audiences with compelling roles in the films ‘Black Mass,’ and ‘A Bigger Splash’ and for bringing to life the worldwide phenomenon of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey.’ 2018 is set to be Dakota Johnson’s year and we are honored to be able to present her with this year’s CinemaCon Female Star of the Year Award.”

Aside from her upcoming new films titled Bad Times at the El Royale and The Peanut Butter Falcon, the girlfriend of Chris Martin is also appearing on Amazon Studios’ Suspiria series in Fall 2018. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson!