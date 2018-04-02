Little Caesars Free Pizza: Chain Offering Everyone Free Lunch Combo On April 2, Here’s How To Get It

The free pizza comes thanks to UMBC's Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament.

Little Caesars is offering everyone in America a free lunch combo on April 2, and they have college basketball’s biggest underdog to thank.

The discount pizza chain is rewarding Americans because something “Crazy Happened” in the NCAA Tournament, which happened to be No. 16 UMBC knocking off the tournament’s top overall seed, No. 1 Virginia. That means that the Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo will be free between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, April 2. The combo includes four slices of deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

There is only one promotional item per family, so those hoping to feed all of their kids will have to make separate trips. And as NOLA.com noted, the offer is only good at participating Little Caesars locations, so you will have to call ahead to make sure they’re offering the free pizza before stopping in.

The offer coincides with the NCAA Tournament championship game, pitting No. 3 Michigan against No. 1 Villanova. While UMBC didn’t make it any further than their shocking win over Virginia — they became the first No. 16 seed to win a game in the history of the tournament, and did it in blowout fashion — their win was one of the lasting moments of the tournament. You can check out the highlights below as you enjoy your free Little Caesars pizza.

Little Caesars shared some more of the fine print of the free pizza offer back on March 17, when the chain announced the free pizza. Those details can be found in the tweet below.

Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd. Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018

Those looking to get their free Little Caesars pizza will have to hurry. The offer only stands until 1 p.m., so they will have to place their order by then. As Hollywood Life noted, if you get stuck in line and don’t make it to the counter until 1:05 p.m., you’ll be out of luck, so make sure to show up with plenty of time to spare (as lines will likely be quite long). The offer is also only good while supplies last, and with the huge demand, it is probably a good idea to show up at the start of the promotion.