Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Could Honeymoon In This Top Secret Location

While the honeymoon plans are being held tightly under wraps, all signs indicate they might be headed to Africa after the ceremony.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding is still a few months away, but fans are already wondering where they’ll spend their honeymoon. Being a part of the royal family means they could choose just about anywhere in the world to spend their first week as a married couple. While the honeymoon plans are being held tightly under wraps, all signs indicate they might be headed to Africa after the ceremony.

According to Travel and Leisure, sources claim that Harry and Markle are thinking about flying to Namibia, Africa, for their honeymoon. In Namibia, the newlyweds could spend a lot of time together without worrying about the media. They could also enjoy some of Africa’s best safari adventures like they did during Markle’s birthday last year.

When the Suits star turned 36, Harry took her on a safari near Botswana, and by all accounts, the two thoroughly enjoyed their time in Africa. That doesn’t mean they’ll return to Africa for the honeymoon, but it’s as good of a guess as any.

Harry and Markle are set to tie the knot inside St. George’s Chapel on May 19. The two have been dating since 2016 and kept their romance a secret for six months. The couple announced their engagement late last year and have been planning for the big day ever since.

So far, Markle has adjusted well to life as a member of the royal family. Being an actress has certainly helped Markle make the transition to constantly being in the spotlight, and her previous work with charitable organizations will also translate well as she begins her royal duties.

Although Markle seems happy to be starting a life with Harry, she is giving up a lot to become a member of the royal family.

Markle had built a pretty successful career in Hollywood prior to dating Harry, a career that she will completely abandon after she ties the knot this May. Not only is Markle leaving acting behind, but she’s also moving her entire life to the U.K., which means saying goodbye to all of her friends and co-workers. Fortunately, Markle has already bonded with Harry’s family, and it looks like she’ll be just fine adjusting to her new life.

Although everyone is thinking about the wedding, the couple will likely start having kids in the near future. Because Markle and Harry are getting married at an older age, they’ll probably want to get a quick jump on starting a family together.

We’re already getting one royal birth this year when Kate Middleton and Prince William welcome their third baby, but it sounds like a few more could be in the works.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not said anything about their honeymoon plans. Their highly anticipated wedding will take place at Windsor Castle on May 19. Portions of the ceremony will be televised before the two jet off to their honeymoon destination.