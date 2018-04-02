Prince William And Kate Middleton Will Welcome Their New Baby Any Day Now, Secret Hints From The Hospital

Groundskeepers at the hospital just painted the railings on the Lindo Wing of the hospital, hinting that Middleton is expecting any day now.

Improvements at St. Mary’s Hospital in London indicate that Kate Middleton and Prince William are gearing up for their newest arrival. Groundskeepers at the hospital just painted the railings on the Lindo Wing of the hospital, hinting that Middleton is expecting any day now.

According to People, Middleton will have her third child with William inside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital. The Duchess of Cambridge is expected to introduce her new baby on the steps outside of the wing, which is the same location where she presented Prince George back in 2013. Workers just hung a “wet paint” sign on the railings of the steps, indicating that the hospital is getting things in tip-top shape for their royal visitor.

Lindo Wing has been in operation since 1937 and underwent a major renovation six years ago. The wing has a lot of history and was the same place where Princess Diana showed off Prince William and Prince Harry after they were born.

Middleton hasn’t confirmed that she’ll give birth inside Lindo Wing for security purposes, but she’ll likely have one of the largest and most costly suites on the ward. The wing currently has 16 rooms with 10 set aside for babies.

Middleton and William have not revealed the exact due date for the baby, but experts estimate the child will arrive around April 23, which also happens to be St. George’s Day. While the couple prepares for their newest edition, inside sources claim that they are doing their best to get their other two kids involved in the pregnancy.

This includes having Prince George and Princess Charlotte decorate the nursery and picking out toys for their younger sibling. As far as Middleton is concerned, she couldn’t be happier and more prepared for expanding the family by one more.

“[Middleton] feels it’s an incredible privilege to be a mum. She’s very keen on children and keen that they should be happy,” Peter Fonagy, who works for the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, explained. ” Part of her interest in prevention is to make sure that she does things right in her own parenting.”

After Middleton gives birth, she is expected to hire a few more helpers to aid their head nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo. Having additional workers will help Middleton adjust to adding another baby to the family and give her some much-needed rest.

Kensington Palace confirmed Middleton’s pregnancy last fall and revealed that she is due to have the baby in April. The couple has not said much about baby number three and is reportedly waiting until after the birth to find out the gender.

With only a few more weeks until the big day finally arrives, we can’t wait to learn if it’s a boy or a girl and what Kate Middleton and Prince William pick for a name, with the top contenders being Princess Mary and Prince Albert.