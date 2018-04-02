Frank Stallone Apologizes For Tweet About Parkland Survivor David Hogg: ‘I’m Deeply Ashamed’

The actor had called the 17-year-old a "p***y,

Actor Frank Stallone apologized on Sunday for a tweet about Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg, in which he called the 17-year-old a “p***y,” Huffington Post is reporting.

On Saturday, the younger brother of Sylvester Stallone took to Twitter to make his thoughts known about the high school student who has become and gun-control advocate.

“This David Hogg p***y is getting a little big for his britches. I’m sure someone from his age group is dying to sucker punch this rich little b***h. Watch him run home like the coward he is. He’s the worst rep for today’s youth headline grabbing punk.”

According to The Independent, Stallone also had words for another Parkland survivor-turned-activist, Emma Gonzalez.

“Emma Gonzalez is another headline grabbing clown. She thinks she it she ain’t s**t.”

24 hours later, Stallone deleted the tweets and apologized.

“To everyone and to David Hogg especially. I want to deeply apologize for my irresponsible words. I would never in a million years wish or promote violence to anyone anywhere on this planet. After what these kids went though I’m deeply ashamed. Please accept my apology. Frank”

It’s not clear what caused Frank’s change of heart. It is also not clear why he publicly apologized to David Hogg by name, but did not mention Emma Gonzalez. As of this writing, none of the publicly-visible tweets on Frank’s Twitter feed that date since last Friday mention Parkland or any of the teens involved in the shooting.

Frank Stallone Apologizes For Calling David Hogg a ‘P*ssy’: ‘I’m Deeply Ashamed’ https://t.co/uvwy1ShGEn pic.twitter.com/hPwPx0UIV1 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 1, 2018

The Inquisitr writer Nathan Francis noted that, decades ago, Frank Stallone was somehow a frequent target of jokes on Saturday Night Live. So upset was Frank with the frequent barbs that he asked his older and more famous brother, Sylvester, to ask the show to “take it easy” on him.

According to a February 13 Washington Times report, Stallone is a huge fan of Donald Trump. He and his brother, Sylvester Stallone, were personally invited by the former real-estate mogul to his inauguration in Washington, but neither man could make it.

“He’s a guy that’s gets stuff done. If he says he’s gonna do something, he does it. He doesn’t worry about it. He’s got thick skin. He’s gonna do it. He’s gonna bring jobs back. He’s brought 75,000 jobs back already.”

Frank Stallone is not the first celebrity to be caught up in a Parkland-related Twitter controversy these past couple of weeks. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Fox News host Laura Ingraham posted a tweet accusing David Hogg of “whining” about his college applications being rejected. Hogg himself responded with a tweet that listed the names of the advertisers on Ingraham’s show, “The Ingraham Angle.” Within hours, advertisers were severing their relationships with the broadcast. Ingraham later apologized and announced that she was taking a week-long vacation from her show.