‘Alaskan Bush People’ Season 8 Update: Ami Brown Returns To UCLA Medical Center, Rain Grieves Sudden Loss

Recent reports suggest that the Brown family was sighted at the UCLA Medical Center recently.

There is no denying that Alaskan Bush People is considered as one of the most popular reality television shows in the past decade. The Discovery Channel series aired its first episode in May 2014. Now, new reports suggest that Ami Brown and her family are already filming for the show’s eighth season.

Discovery has yet to reveal the show’s fate. However, Radar Online previously revealed that Alaskan Bush People Season 8 is totally happening. The entertainment news outlet shared that Ami Brown, 54, Billy, 64, Matthew, 35, Bear, 30, Bam Bam, 33, Gabe, 27, Bird, 22, Noah, 24, and Rain, 14, would return for another installment.

It was also claimed that Ami Brown and her family are currently in Omak, Washington filming for the upcoming Alaskan Bush People Season 8. Other reports even claimed that the imminent new installment would focus more on Ami’s battle against cancer. However, recently, In Touch Weekly shared that the Brown family has checked into the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center again — a few months since it was announced that Ami is already free from cancer.

Because of this, some fans cannot help but speculate that Ami Brown’s cancer has returned. On Saturday, a photo of the Brown matriarch along with her husband made rounds on social media, which added fuel to the rumors saying that they are in the hospital. Alaskan Bush People Season 8 star Bear Brown also shared a snap of himself at the UCLA Medical Center on Friday, Mar. 30.

Most fans are aware that UCLA Medical Center is the same hospital where Ami Brown received her radiation and chemotherapy treatments last year. It remains unclear what the Brown family is doing at the medical institution. While some fans suggest that this might only be a part of the matriarch’s regular checkup, a few also say that the clan might be filming some scenes there for the forthcoming Alaskan Bush People Season 8.

Greats news for the Browns! https://t.co/FpKsRGujrr — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) January 17, 2018

Meanwhile, a separate Radar Online report revealed that Rain Brown mourned the sudden death of a family member. The daughter of Ami Brown divulged, on an Instagram post, that she lost her cat named Chipmunk Cheeks. The Alaskan Bush People Season 8 star shared her pet had been “ran over,” which caused its death.

“You will be missed dearly. We rarely get to say goodbye to our loved ones before they go, but I’m glad I got to pet and hold you one last time before I opened the door to let you into heaven. I know you’re still with me protecting me, and loving me when I’m sad.”

Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown revealed recently that she was declared cancer-free after a grueling battle… https://t.co/j0xq73LPoN — surgicalcaps.com (@surgicalcaps) January 25, 2018

The youngest child of Billy and Ami Brown previously revealed that she is battling depression since her mom was diagnosed with stage-4 lung cancer last year. Aside from Rain, Gabe also shared that he turned emotional after learning about his mother’s fatal ailment, which is also the main reason why they’re forced to abandon their homestead in Alaska. Stay tuned for the latest spoilers, news, and updates about Alaskan Bush People Season 8!