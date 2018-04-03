‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live’ With John Legend And Alice Cooper Turns Twitter And YouTube Heavenly [Video]

NBC's videos on YouTube from 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' earned praise from viewers, while John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen performed a miracle on Twitter by shutting down a Fox News host's criticism.

Even before John Legend sang a single note in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert on Easter Sunday, the audience sitting eagerly in front of the stage had begun cheering. From the backup dancers, who inspired some of the viewers sitting in the bleachers to perform their own jazz hands, to Alice Cooper, cheers and applause made it clear that Jesus Christ Superstar Live was, well, heavenly. YouTube and Twitter quickly overflowed with enthusiasm from the audience watching at home.

While NBC did the honors in sharing video clips on YouTube from Jesus Christ Superstar Live, there was a natural leader for the show’s Twitter party. John Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, took on the role, getting her social media game started early with her enthusiasm for John as Jesus Christ, pointed out ET.

Chrissy Teigen Performs Miraculous Task Of Live-Tweeting

While Legend took on the lead role, he shared the spotlight with other equally famous singers, including Sara Bareilles rising to the challenges in taking on the role of Mary Magdalene and rock star Alice Cooper earning screams from the audience as King Herod. Some on Twitter felt that rather than Mary and Jesus Christ, however, it was the man who stayed strong throughout the live show in his role as Judas who deserved the praise.

“Can someone please give Brandon Victor Dixon all the awards? He deserves an Emmy for that performance. Wow! #JesusChristSuperstarLive.”

When it came to real-life miracles, however, John Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, deserved the glory, noted CNN.

Chrissy even succeeded in silencing former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly with the power of her tweets. O’Reilly got rude on social media, writing that he was viewing Jesus Christ Superstar Live on NBC and mocking some of the men’s tattoos.

“Watching JC Superstar on NBC. Who knew Jesus of Nazareth ran a tattoo parlor? Geez,” wrote Bill.

Teigen promptly reacted to the slam by referring to the money that the former Fox News host shelled out to a colleague over sexual misconduct allegations.

“Yes the shop specializes in coverups that aren’t 32 million dollars,” Chrissy clapped back at O’Reilly.

Brandon Victor Dixon, who played Judas Iscariot in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live,’ is also famed for playing Aaron Burr in ‘Hamilton.’ James Dimmock / NBCUniversal Media, LLC Images

Twitter Cheers Jesus Christ Superstar Live

But like the rest of Twitter, Teigen spent most of her live-tweet time praising the performances in Jesus Christ Superstar Live. Celebs joining Chrissy in their Twitter cheers of the show included actor Zach Braff.

“This is incredibly beautifully designed and lit in addition to the genius of @johnlegend #JesusChristSuperstarLive.”

Debra Messing joined in the praise, calling Jesus Christ Superstar Live “fantastic.” Alice Cooper came in for a generous serving of applause from Twitter.

“Alice Cooper as Herod is everything I didn’t know I needed. #JesusChristSuperstarLive,” wrote one Twitter fan.

NBC Shares Jesus Christ Superstar Live Videos On YouTube: Fans React

In response to NBC’s posting on YouTube of videos from Jesus Christ Superstar Live, viewers were enthusiastic.

The video showing Sara Bareilles crooning “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” received more than 2,000 “likes,” with comments such as “best version I’ve ever heard” and “show stopper.”

For those curious about the audience who could be glimpsed in both the videos and live TV broadcast, Variety reported that the crowd consisted of more than 1,300 individuals who cheered Jesus Christ Superstar Live from the bleachers.

Jesus Christ Superstar Live Concert Audience Rises For Three Standing Ovations

The crowd was inspired to jump to their feet three times for standing ovations. John Legend received the first round of stand-up-and-cheer applause for performing “Gethsemane.” Alice Cooper’s performance of “King Herod’s Song” earned the second standing ovation.

Turning to the YouTube video comment section, some fans felt that Alice Cooper was the highlight of Jesus Christ Superstar.

“Alice was flat out terrific. This guy is 70 years old and continues to get it done. The greatest live act I have ever seen,” wrote one YouTube fan.

However, “Superstar,” which involved the entire cast headed by Brandon Victor Dixon, proved good enough to cause the audience to stand up and cheer for the third time. Some pointed to Brandon as the real star.

“Judas stole the show. Such power in his vocals,” praised one fan.