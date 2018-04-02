Melania Trump Accused Of ‘Hiding Out’ And Not Doing The Job She ‘Pleaded’ To Get, Reports ‘Chicago Tribune’

The first lady is being told to 'man-up' instead of 'cowering in shame' and get to work despite being humiliated over the allegations swirling around her husband.

The plight of Melania Trump is seen from many points of view in the media as she endures the Stormy Daniels allegations. One of those views is described in the Chicago Tribune, which suggests that Melania Trump needs to stop hiding from the press and start doing her job as the first lady of the nation.

The article was written by Dahleen Glanton, who asks readers to hear her out before they start accusing her of “beating up on the pitiful first lady while she’s down.” She asks readers to consider how Melania ended up in the White House.

Glanton suggests, “She campaigned for the job of the first lady. She campaigned hard.”

Whenever she was in front of a campaign microphone, she asked the voters to put her husband in the Oval Office. At one point, she even “pleaded” with the voters to put her family in the White House, cites Glanton.

She quotes Melania at that time as saying, “We need you, the voter, to go out and vote. We also ask you to bring your family, friends, neighbors to vote for President Donald Trump.”

Whether Melania bowed under pressure to join the campaign or whether she meant what she was asking the voters to do at the time, “Americans took her at her word,” suggests Glanton. She also reminds her readers that Melania sang Donald Trump’s praises about being a great husband, father, and grandfather when making the case on the campaign trail to put her husband into the White House.

Enough Americans believed in what Melania was saying to award Donald Trump and his family the new address of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, suggests Glanton.

“It doesn’t matter now. Enough Americans took her at her word and gave her that unpaid, unofficial job she practically begged for. It’s too late for her to change her mind and give it back.”

She suggests, “The American people deserve a first lady who sets an example as a strong woman able to tackle adversity head-on, not one who runs for cover and acts like a victim when the spotlight gets too hot.”

CNN’s HLN host S.E. Cupp sees things a bit differently when it comes to Melania and the American people. She advises Melania to leave her “jerk of a husband.” She sees America needing something different in a first lady than what Glanton’s point of view appears to offer.

Cupp said, “As First Lady, she is an inherently important figure in American politics and women are watching, particularly young women. Melania should do for this generation of girls what Hillary Clinton did not do for mine and leave her jerk of a husband.”

Glanton points out that Melania is “not responsible for her husband’s behavior” and “she should stop acting like it.”

Glanton continues, “Instead of cowering in shame, she should hold her head up and immerse herself in projects she feels strongly about.”

Both Glanton and Cupp appear to have polarized ideas of what Melania should do for the good of the country. Glanton wants Melania to pull herself up by her bootstraps and tackle the jobs that a first lady is expected to do. She wants to see her severe herself from all the humiliation and use the first lady platform to do some good.

On the other hand, Cupp thinks Melania should send a powerful message to all women, especially the next generation of women who are still girls today. She suggests Melania should leave her husband and not follow in the footsteps of Hillary Clinton when it came to standing by her husband.

According to People Magazine, Cupp said, “While feminists trotted [Hillary Clinton] out as a role model for strong women, all I saw was a woman who was humiliated time and again.”

She does not want to see Melania repeat the same mistake as Hillary did by standing by her husband through his scandals.

So what is the best way for Melania Trump to serve the people of this nation as the first lady?

Back in February, the Los Angeles Times asked, “How much more humiliation can Melania Trump take?”

That was a few months back, and here it is April and people are still asking that question.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and the Express suggests that Melania “looks happier than ever when she joined Trump for Easter Service on Sunday.” As you can see in the picture above, Melania was smiling as she walked with her husband on Sunday. Speaking for Melania, her rep addressed the rumors swirling around Trump last week on Twitter. That tweet is seen below.

While I know the media is enjoying speculation & salacious gossip, Id like to remind people there’s a minor child who’s name should be kept out of news stories when at all possible. — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) March 26, 2018

Could it be that the first lady has already demonstrated what she is doing about the allegations swirling around her husband? From the looks of the latest photos, it appears she is going about her daily life with her husband as normal, according to recent reports.