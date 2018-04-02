Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Lose $350 Photo Contest On Easter Sunday, But Still Score A Little Cash

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard's photo helped them earn enough cash to pay for a date night.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s controversial entry in a $350 photo contest didn’t win. On Easter Sunday, which also fell on April Fools’ Day this year, the Tuttle Twins Facebook page announced the winner of a promotional photo contest for the children’s book series. The family that walked away with the cash prize didn’t have a famous last name and hundreds of thousands of social media followers, but they did benefit from a campaign against Jill and Derick.

The Tuttle Twins book series recently got a big publicity boost from Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard. As reported by Romper, the couple has been promoting the children’s books on their multiple social media pages. Their endorsement of the series prompted a debate about the books’ subject matter, with some deeming them inappropriate for children. According to PopCulture, critics have complained that they have a strong political slant and paint the less fortunate in a bad light. However, these issues with the books’ content were soon overshadowed by Jill and Derick’s decision to enter the Tuttle Twins photo contest.

For the contest, parents were encouraged to post Facebook photos of their kids posing with Tuttle Twins books. The winner was determined by the number of likes and shares the photos received. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard were slammed for trying to use their fame to win the $350 prize promised to the family with the most popular picture. Many thought that the former Counting On stars’ fan following would help them easily emerge victorious, and they saw this as an unfair advantage. However, a photo of a child dressed up like a beekeeper ultimately won the top $350 prize. The winner was announced on Sunday.

The contest lasted for a few weeks, and Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard were winning for a time. However, many of their critics decided to rally behind the beekeeper photo, and it began pulling ahead. On Thursday, Derick made one final push to score votes for his family’s entry by begging his Instagram followers to like and share the snapshot of Jill cutting Israel’s hair. However, his efforts proved fruitless. The winner had over 1,000 likes and 350 shares, while the Dillard family’s snapshot scored just under 900 likes and 210 shares.

Even though Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard didn’t win the contest, their decision to enter it did pay off. They had the second place photo, so they got a consolation prize of $50.

The former Counting On stars didn’t let the loss ruin their Easter celebration. Derick shared an Instagram photo of his family that was taken on the holy holiday, and he and Jill are all smiles in the snapshot. Jill is holding baby Samuel while Israel stands in front of his parents with his hands on their legs. He was likely clinging to them because he was so happy that they were back home. Shortly after Jill and Derick snapped the photo of Israel that they entered in the Tuttle Twins contest, they left on a week-long mission trip to Mexico. According to a post on the Dillard Family Blog, the couple didn’t take their oldest son with them.

Perhaps Jill Duggar and her husband made up for their absence by using their winnings to purchase Israel another Tuttle Twins book as an Easter gift.