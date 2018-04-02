Celine Dion Shares Health Update After Canceling Las Vegas Shows

Celine is giving fans an update after canceling multiple Las Vegas concerts.

Celine Dion is giving fans an update on her health while also thanking her loyal followers for their birthday wishes after she recently turned 50-years-old. The legendary performer shared how she’s doing after confirming last month that she would be canceling a slew of concerts in Las Vegas, telling fans on Instagram that she’s still not quite back to full health.

Per Entertainment Tonight, Celine shared the health update on social media on March 31, telling fans that she “can’t wait to be back to being 100 percent.”

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer said in the heartfelt message, “Dear friends, I want to thank all of you for the wonderful birthday messages and videos. They touched me deeply.”

The mom of three then continued in the statement, “I celebrated this day surrounded by family, while feeling the spirit of your presence. Thank you for your love and support and for being such a big part of my life for all these years.”

She then followed up with the update on her health, adding, “I can’t wait to get back to being 100 percent and to see you all again!”

Dion posted the update to Instagram in both her native language French as well as in English one day after her birthday, which was on March 30.

Entertainment Tonight also reported that Celine was originally planning to have a big celebration in honor of her birthday during a concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, which is where she performs her hugely popular residency shows.

However, the celebration couldn’t go ahead as Dion confirmed in March that she would be pulling the plug on several shows both this month and last because of an issue she was having with her ears.

Instead, the site claimed that the superstar instead enjoyed a more “low-key celebration” in honor of her big birthday.

As CNN confirmed last month, Celine has been suffering with Patulous Eustachian tube, which is a condition that “causes hearing irregularities, and makes it extremely difficult to sing.”

The star issued a heartfelt apology to fans after announcing that the concerts would not be going ahead as planned.

“I just can’t believe it! I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I’m so sorry,” Celine said.

As a result of the medical condition, Dion’s team said that she would not be performing any of the shows she had scheduled in Sin City between the dates of March 27 and April 18. She is currently scheduled to return to the stage to perform on May 22.

The concert cancellations came shortly after Celine had to deal with a pretty scary incident on stage during one of her residency shows in Las Vegas in January when a clearly intoxicated fan stormed the stage and straddled her in front of the crowd.

As Inquisitr previously reported earlier this year, Dion handled the awkward moment like a total pro, speaking to the stage crasher on stage before eventually escorting her to the side after a pretty awkward few minutes of the overzealous fan getting just a little too close and very overly friendly.