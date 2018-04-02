Carrie Underwood Shows Off Insane Body In New Workout Video

Carrie's new workout video may have been filmed after the star received multiple stitches in her face.

Carrie Underwood is wowing fans with her incredible body in a new workout to promote her athleisure line Calia by Carrie Underwood. Popculture.com recently shared the new clip, which features the mom showing off her impressive workout skills – even doing sit-ups with her legs wrapped around a punching bag.

The site reports that Underwood is “getting her sweat on” in the video recently posted to Calia’s official Instagram and then reposted by the “Blown Away” singer as she throws a big medicine ball at a wall before taking on her tough crunches.

Exclusively wearing items from her line, which is available at Dick’s Sporting Goods stores and show off her rock hard body including her toned arms, Carrie then reveals that exercise and working out is what she does on her rare days off from being a country superstar.

The caption in the video reads, “People ask me what I do on my days off. I sweat.”

It’s not clear when the video was filmed, though it’s possible that the production began after Underwood’s recent accident which left her with a broken wrist and 40 to 50 stitches in her face.

Though Calia didn’t confirm if the exercise ad is pre- or post-Carrie’s fall, if the mom of one did in fact film the new ad in the wake of the incident that happened in November 2017, the video serves as proof that the star is now healing up nicely after months of recuperation.

As Taste of Country reported back in January, Underwood shared an x-ray of her wrist with fans on Instagram while telling her millions of Instagram followers that she’d had her last visit to the hospital for her wrist.

Showing off the metal she now has inserted into her right wrist, Underwood – who recently announced her very first performance since her injury – captioned the upload almost four months ago, “Last check up on the old wrist this morning!!… I’m good to go!”

That means Carrie’s wrist would likely have been healed well enough to take on her incredibly tough exercise routine for the new video posted on social media.

Carrie hasn’t yet shared an official full photo of herself following the accident on social media, though if the video really was shot following her November fall, her face also appears to be healing up well after she confirmed to fans in December that she had to have surgery to take care of what’s thought to be several gashes.

Underwood told her most dedicated fans the news in a New Year’s Eve blog post just over a month after she fell and then pulled the plug on a slew of public appearances.

Confirming that she had 40 to 50 stitches put into her face immediately following her fall, she wrote, per Variety, “I’m still healing and not quite looking the same. I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse.”

The American Idol winner then continued in her emotional message to fans last year, “when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different,” but added that she was hoping “the differences are minimal.”