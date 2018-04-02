‘Little People, Big World’ Baby Jackson Celebrates First Easter At Roloff Farms

Amy Roloff hosted an adorable Easter egg hunt for her cute grandkids!

The Little People, Big World babies celebrated their first Easter in the most adorable way! Zach and Tori Roloff’s 10-month-old son Jackson went on a special Easter egg hunt on Sunday at Roloff Farms and got a massive Easter loot of treats and toys!

Tori shared several photos of the activity on her Instagram account, and it looks like a lot of fun! In one of the pictures, baby Jackson can be seen sitting on the grass surrounded by lots of plastic Easter eggs. Another photo shows the happy family of three–Zach, Tori, and baby Jackson–posing on the sprawling fields of the Roloff property while carrying a cute bunny basket.

According to Tori, it was a day spent with “special friends and family.” Even Jacob, the youngest Roloff sibling, came with his fiancée Isabel. The reality star also thanked her mother-in-law, Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff, for hosting the party and taking care of the food.

“Jackson’s first Easter was kicked off with such special friends and family,” Tori wrote on Instagram.

“And shout out to [Amy Roloff] for all the amazing food! What a way to celebrate our savior! He is alive and we are so blessed!”

Jackson’s 6-month-old cousin Ember seems to have been present at the Roloff family’s Easter celebration, too, although her parents Jeremy and Audrey Roloff haven’t posted any photos. The couple is currently taking a social media break and has not posted anything since early March.

Fortunately, LPBW fans can see cute little Ember on Tori Roloff’s IG Stories, where the infant can be seen crawling and playing with her cousin Jackson. Isabel Rock, Jacob Roloff’s fiancée, also shared photos and clips of baby Ember dressed in her cute Easter bunny outfit.

Happy Easter! ???????????? A post shared by Isabel Sofia ???? (@izzysofia_) on Apr 1, 2018 at 8:07pm PDT

The Roloff family is set to return to television with a new season of Little People, Big World. TLC has released a teaser of the new season, which will feature the birth of baby Ember. Aside from Audrey’s delivery, another highlight of the upcoming season is the ongoing tension between Matt and Amy. The ex-couple, who divorced in 2016, has managed to stay civil and live in the same compound. However, now that both of them have moved on to new relationships, dynamics within the family may get a little awkward.

Little People, Big World airs this Tuesday, April 3, 9 p.m. on TLC. Watch the sneak peek below.