NFL Rumors: Eagles Could Take A Chance On LB NaVorro Bowman, According To ‘Bleacher Report’

Will the Eagles take a chance on NaVorro Bowman for the 2018 season?

The Philadelphia Eagles are fresh off their first-ever Super Bowl win but that hasn’t stopped them from adding talent. One of their biggest concerns this offseason has been their LB core. With Nigel Bradham re-signed, the Eagles may move on from Mychal Kendricks and according to Sean Tomlinson of Bleacher Report, Bowman could add depth to the roster.

While with the San Francisco 49ers, Bowman would become one of the best run stopping LB’s in the game. However, injuries derailed his career until he signed with the Oakland Raiders last season. While with the Raiders, Bowman, in just 10 games, would finish the year with 89 tackles and eight quarterback pressures on just 40 pass-rushing snaps. Bowman is back.

But with the Raiders a bit cash-strapped this offseason, Bowman is free to sign elsewhere and the Eagles would make a perfect fit.

According to Spotrac, Bowman’s market value is $4.8 million. Last season with the Raiders, he made $2.6 million with incentives. This contract fits right along with what the Eagles have done this offseason in terms of signing veteran players who want to win. The Eagles would be wise to add a soon-to-be 30-year-old Bowman to the roster who averaged 140 tackles for three straight seasons. To get Bowman at a discount price of just under $5 million would be a steal.

Kelvin Kuo / AP Images

With the Eagles looking to trade Kendricks, that could open up more cap room for the Bowman deal to be done. Also, there is a bit of uncertainty regarding the status of Jordan Hicks after he went down with an injury in 2017. The Eagles need depth at linebacker. The Eagles’ defense ranked first in rushing yards allowed in 2017 by giving up only 79.2 yards per game. If Bowman can provide the same stellar performance he did for the Raiders last season, then there’s no reason to believe the Eagles won’t be the favorites to repeat in 2018.

The Eagles may be looking to draft a linebacker in the 2018 NFL Draft, but if Howie Roseman can somehow snag Bowman on the cheap, then why not get this deal done as soon as possible?