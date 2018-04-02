The Weeknd Was Reportedly Willing To Donate One Of His Kidneys To Selena Gomez, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

An unknown source told 'Hollywood LIfe' that The Weeknd was 'willing to do anything' for Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez fought the autoimmune disease lupus last year with success after getting a kidney transplant. The singer was still dating The Weeknd (real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) at the time, who released an album on March 30 titled My Dear Melancholy with six songs, including the song “Call Out My Name.” Many fans believe that it’s a diss track about the 13 Reasons Why executive producer with its lyrics that say, “I almost cut a piece of myself for your life.”

Now, an unnamed source told Hollywood Life that The Weeknd was willing to donate one of his kidneys to Selena Gomez when she needed a transplant last year. According to the insider, the Ethiopian-Canadian singer-songwriter was “totally there” for her and even went through a series of tests. Unfortunately, he wasn’t a match, but what angered him was when the Barney & Friends star suddenly dropped him like a hot potato, and even went back with her former flame, Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez was diagnosed with lupus sometime in 2012 to 2014, which was the reason that she had to undergo a kidney transplant. The disease destroyed her kidneys, and she, fortunately, found a match in her close pal Francia Raisa, who recently appeared in an interview with Self, showing her scar from the surgery.

“Abel was totally there for Selena though, and he immediately told her that if he is a match he would totally be willing to donate one of his kidneys. And, he meant it, because he did really love Selena and was willing to do anything for her. Abel researched the process and even went and got tested, but he wasn’t a match.”

In the interview, Francia Raisa said that Selena Gomez almost died after the surgery since her body didn’t take the kidney right away, which fractured an artery. The doctors had to perform another surgery in order to fix the broken artery. Luckily, it was a success although they both went through difficult times while recovering from the transplant.

Selena Gomez started dating Justin Bieber in 2010 and had an on-again, off-again relationship at least until 2014. However, the Wizards of Waverly Place actress, 25, found love in The Weeknd, who she dated for almost a year until they broke up in October 2017. When the 28-year-old singer-songwriter dropped his album recently, fans were convinced that the song “Call Out My Name” was a diss track about the singer-actress.

According to another unknown source who also spoke to Hollywood Life, The Weeknd didn’t tell Selena Gomez about the song. He doesn’t feel sorry about it either because he was deeply hurt when she ditched him for Justin Bieber.