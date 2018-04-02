The two characters who first met in 'The Force Awakens' could be in for more screen time together in 'Episode IX.'

Finn and Rey have certainly gone a long way since their debut in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The former stormtrooper set off on his own mission to save the Resistance while the girl from Jakku underwent a brief training with Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. However, it looks like the two will finally spend more time together in Episode IX. John Boyega has just revealed that he and Daisy Ridley will film several scenes together in Star Wars 9.

John Boyega’s revelation did more than just confirm that Rey and Finn will work together in Star Wars 9. As ScreenRant pointed out, the actor’s statement somehow reveals that Daisy Ridley has already read the script and is aware of how Episode IX will end. Could this mean that Rey and Finn will reunite to empower the Resistance and defeat Kylo Ren together next year?

John Boyega recently made an appearance at Awesome Con in Washington, D.C., where the Pacific Rim: Uprising star casually spoke about his upcoming film. Star Wars News Net’s the Resistance Broadcast Twitter account posted that Boyega shared a text message he received from Episode 9 co-star Daisy Ridley where she wrote, “OMG we’re together again.”

John Boyega reveals that Daisy sent him a text saying “OMG we’re together again.” Suggesting that Daisy HAS read the script for IX. #STARWARS #awesomecon — The Resistance Broadcast (@RBatSWNN) March 31, 2018

Although Finn and Rey spent most of their time together in The Force Awakens, the film concluded with Finn in a coma while Rey set off to find Luke Skywalker. The two were ultimately reunited in the last minutes of The Last Jedi, and even that reunion was somehow brief. The idea of John Boyega and Daisy Ridley having more screentime together in Star Wars 9 would be a welcome one since their characters have worked well together.

Disney

There certainly was more to John Boyega’s revelation than just the confirmation of Finn and Rey’s reunion. It has also confirmed that Daisy Ridley has already read the script for Star Wars 9 and knows what J.J. Abrams has planned for their characters in the last film of the current trilogy.

It is highly unlikely that Daisy Ridley will share what she already knows about Episode IX, but there is little doubt that more details will surface in the future. Star Wars 9 is scheduled for release on December 20, 2019.