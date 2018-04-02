Jennifer Garner And Kids Spent Easter In Hawaii With Ben Affleck

For Ben and Jen, Holy Week means family time.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck reunited in Hawaii to spend Easter as a family. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Ben has been on the island for quite a while now to train for his new Netflix movie Triple Frontier. According to E! News, Jennifer flew with their three children to visit her ex-husband during the Holy Week.

On Good Friday, Jennifer Garner was reportedly spotted strolling in Honolulu with Ben Affleck and their kids: Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. According to insiders, the friendly exes took their children out to see a movie and then went to have snacks after.

“Jen and the kids flew out to Hawaii for Spring Break to visit Ben. Ben had Good Friday off from filming and spent the day with the kids. They went and saw a movie and then had shave ice and milkshakes after,” a source told E!.

“The kids were happy to see Ben and were holding his hand and hugging him. Jen seemed happy for the kids and stepped back to let Ben have his time with them.”

While the Justice League actor was staying at a rented house in Hawaii, Jennifer and the kids were reportedly in a hotel. In between training for his new film, Ben made sure to see his family.

Ben Affleck with his three children in 2015. Jon Misa / MediaPunch / IPX / AP Images

Interestingly, Ben Affleck’s new girlfriend, SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, was also spotted in Hawaii last week prior to Jennifer Garner’s arrival. People reported that Lindsay joined the actor while he trained for his upcoming Netflix movie. The couple was photographed holding hands while grabbing breakfast. Ben and Lindsay’s relationship is reportedly going strong despite reports of the Batman actor’s struggle with staying sober.

However, there was reportedly no sign of Lindsay over the weekend while Ben spent time with his family. It is unclear if she joined her famous boyfriend’s family reunion.

Meanwhile, Jennifer has been documenting her amazing time in Hawaii on Instagram. The 45-year-old actress seemed to have also traveled with a girlfriend to let her kids have some quality time with their father. The Miracles From Heaven star took a hiking trip with her friend and fitness trainer, leaving the children with Ben.

“On Saturday morning, Jen left the kids with Ben and went hiking at Koko Head Trail with her trainer…Ben and the kids relaxed at home while Jen was gone,” E!’s source added.

“Later in the day, Jen met up with Ben and the kids at a local park. The kids played while Ben and Jen sat together chatting. The kids would come up to tell them something and they would laugh hysterically together. They watched the kids climb the structure and have fun before leaving together as a family.”

It has been three years since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced their split after 10 years of marriage. The two, who were once deemed as one of Hollywood’s power couples, went on to file for divorce last year. Despite their separation and new family set-up, Ben and Jen have repeatedly insisted that they are committed to co-parenting their kids. The family has spent several holidays and special occasions together.