Blac Chyna Reacts To Her Easter Sunday Viral Video Also Shared By Rob Kardashian: ‘I Am Not A Violent Person’

Blac Chyna has finally spoken up after a viral video showing how she went ballistic using Dream's stroller at Six Flags emerged, according to 'Just Jared Jr.'

A new Blac Chyna viral video emerged on Easter Sunday showing how she attempted to use Dream Kardashian’s stroller as a weapon during an altercation at Six Flags, causing an uproar of criticism against the mother of two on social media.

Footage showing 29-year-old Angela Renée White — more popularly known as Blac Chyna — in a physical altercation at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, became viral online on Easter Sunday.

According to Hollywood Life, the celebrity appeared to lose control of her anger at the theme park following an argument with unidentified guests on April 1.

While it was unclear what caused her outburst, Blac Chyna immediately became a hot topic on social media, especially after a couple of clips showing the altercation emerged and was shared multiple times across social media platforms.

At some point, even her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian, contributed to the video’s popularity by sharing the clip on his Instagram account where it gained various reactions from his followers. Some questioned his intentions in doing so, while others criticized his baby mama for how she acted based on the videos.

“Why would you even put this up here like that, you’re making yourself look just as stupid as she was when she was acting like that,” Instagram user @beautybloopers wrote.

“Shows her temper no mother should act like this with her kids nearby,” @kim_berr_llee chimed in.

Just gonna leave this here ????????‍♂️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardeshian) on Apr 1, 2018 at 9:01pm PDT

After enduring a few hours of backlash on Instagram and Twitter, King and Dream’s mom finally broke her silence and took to social media to reveal what really happened, Just Jared Jr. reported.

According to her statement, someone allegedly attempted to touch one of her children, causing her to erupt in anger.

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it’s a whole other story,” the Rob & Chyna star said via her Snapchat and Instagram story.

“I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost.”

???????? A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardeshian) on Mar 22, 2018 at 7:19pm PDT

Based on several clips shared on social media, Blac Chyna briefly broke away from her bodyguard to grab Dream’s pink stroller while attempting to strike her provoker. All footage available online shows that she failed to hit anyone with the stroller, leaving it in one piece.

I’m at 6 flags and I see Blac Chyna and her crew trying to fight ???????? pic.twitter.com/iuEdiYKl95 — Angie (@AliciaaAngiee) April 2, 2018

According to TMZ, Blac Chyna’s Easter Sunday viral video came weeks after she and her new boyfriend, 18-year-old rapper YBN Almighty Jay, were scrutinized for their “very public” romance. Aside from their decade-long age gap, people seem to be uncomfortable with how they act in public, especially after Jay was caught on camera casually touching the former reality TV star’s buttocks.

As for her ex, Rob Kardashian’s intention in sharing the clip of the altercation remains unclear since people initially believed that they are starting to have a better relationship after she greeted him on his 31st birthday on March 17 amidst their bitter custody battle, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.