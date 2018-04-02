Ex-Prostitute Helen Wood Of Wayne Rooney Fame Will Expose Married Actor’s Name In Tell-All Book

Helen Wood took part in 'Big Brother' and won it in 2014.

This may not be good news for Wayne Rooney, as Helen Wood’s tell-all memoir is expected to release in a few weeks. The ex-prostitute, who was famously linked with the Everton star, now vows to expose a married actor’s name in her book.

The identity of the actor, who is famous for being a family man, has so far been a secret because of an injunction. The legal restrictions prohibit Helen from revealing his identity in the U.K. However, it may not remain undisclosed anymore, as the former Big Brother winner is all set to publish her book in the United States.

Helen Wood claims to have offered her service to the married actor in the past. She apparently wanted to reveal his identity long back, but she was restricted by the injunction which apparently cost the actor $350,000. But, Helen is not going to be silenced anymore.

“Helen is ready to tell the truth and won’t be silenced,” a source has revealed to the Daily Mail.

This is not the first time Helen is talking about the U.K. actor. A couple of years back, she revealed a few details about her encounter with him. According to her, the actor paid her £195 ($270) for the service. Wood claims that she has offered her service to many celebrities, both male and female, in the past, Daily Mail reported.

“They’re all in music and in the sports world, the ones that I know of.”

Wood, now 31, claims that the U.K. actor hired her eight years back. Six years back, she stopped her escort service. Helen, who is also a beautician, now wants to pursue her career in acting. According to her Instagram profile, her life revolves around making eyebrows look better.

If Helen reveals more about her celebrity clients like Rooney, it may not be comfortable for the soccer star. According to The Sun, Rooney hired Wood in 2010 when his wife Coleen was pregnant with son Kai. Their marriage has been in troubled waters since the scandal.

Even last year, Rooney was involved in a drinking-and-driving incident. He was also involved in a scandal involving his female colleague.

Helen did not speak highly of Rooney’s performance that night. She called him a bad kisser who “kissed like a virgin.”