Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Drops ‘Princess Pushy’ Book Title In A Bid For Royal Wedding Invite

The future royal's outspoken half-sister claimed the book title she initially came up with 'backfired' and didn't reflect her loving feelings for the actress, 'Mirror' reported.

Looks like the drama between Meghan Markle and her estranged family is still far from being over.

Recently, the former Suits star’s half-sister Samantha Markle confirmed that she has dropped the controversial title of her upcoming tell-all memoir in a bid for a coveted royal wedding invite, Mirror reported.

The 52-year-old author, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and is currently wheelchair-bound, admitted that the initial title of her book, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, was very “confusing.”

Samantha claimed that the using the term “Princess Pushy” has definitely “backfired” on her big time, adding that it did not reflect her true feelings for Meghan.

“I wanted an appropriate title, not one that aroused curiosity but that was confusing.”

It is believed that Samantha’s agent, Linda Langton, encouraged the author to change the title of her book. She claimed that the term “Princess Pushy” simply did not reflect Samantha’s “loving feelings” for Meghan.

“The book is extremely well written and is a dynamic and sympathetic portrayal of two sisters, one of whom is soon to be a real life princess.”

And while Meghan’s half-sister has yet to reveal the release date of her book, there were claims that it will now be called A Tale of Two Sisters.

Meghan Markle’s half-sister reportedly changed the title of her book to get on the good side of the actress. Charles McQuillan / Getty Images

Previously, it was reported that Samantha was planning to expose Meghan’s appalling past and their rocky relationship. Initially, the outspoken author promised to reveal the other side of Prince Harry’s future wife.

Samantha even teased that her upcoming tell-all book will ruin Meghan’s relationship with Prince Harry and the royal family, Daily Mail reported.

“The royal family would be appalled by what she’s done to her own family. The truth would kill her relationship with Prince Harry.”

However, her tune suddenly changed just a day after the couple officially announced their engagement. Interestingly, the estranged sister now has nothing but good words to say to Meghan, adding that previous reports were “just silly rumors.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to have 600 guests at their wedding. Andrew Parsons - Pool / Getty Images

Samantha’s move of suddenly changing the title of her book coincides with the fact that some of Meghan’s estranged family members have not received an invitation to the royal wedding, including her.

Just last week, Meghan’s nephew Tyler Dooley and his mother, Tracy Dooley, told Good Morning Britain that they have yet to score an invite, despite Kensington Palace’s announcement that they sent out invitations on March 22.

The mother and son duo reiterated that they have always been part of Meghan’s life and have supported her since her early days as an actress.

And even though they will most likely not get an invitation, they still express their pride and support for the future royal.

Meghan Markle's nephew and his mum have not received an invitation to the Royal Wedding but say they're proudly supporting her. pic.twitter.com/LrMb8WCszh — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 26, 2018

Samantha, on the other hand, is not losing hope that she and the rest of the family will get the coveted invite in the days to come.

“As a family, we’re still hoping to all be invited. It’d be very special to see our father walk Meghan down the aisle on this historic day.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. It is expected that the actress’s mother, Doria Ragland, 61, and her reclusive father, Thomas Markle Sr., 73, will be part of the big day.