Matt Damon And His Family Spent Easter In Byron Bay With Chris Hemsworth And His Family

Over the Easter holiday, Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky both posted to Instagram showing off their weekend activities, which included spending time with Matt Damon and his family. Damon was first pictured enjoying a beer on Friday with Pataky and his wife, Luciana Barosso, on Saturday, and Sunday the actor and his wife were also pictured in Hemsworth’s Instagram story posts. As part of their apparent Easter holiday in Byron Bay, Matt Damon and his family were even seen taking a walk together as they headed to breakfast on Sunday morning.

According to the Daily Mail, while the Damon family’s trip to Byron Bay was stressful last year in April when 7-year-old Stella was stung by a jellyfish, this time around everyone seemed to be in good spirits, smiling and enjoying the Easter weekend together. The entire family kept it casual, with Matt Damon wearing shorts and a t-shirt with flip-flops and a ball cap, and his wife Luciana Barosso wearing a brown hat with a wide brim, along with a yellow sundress. The couple’s three daughters were also casually dressed, although their youngest daughter Stella actually arrived at breakfast with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, wearing bunny ears that were white and blue.

With Easter being spent together, Chris Hemsworth seemed to match Matt Damon’s look of simple t-shirt and shorts, as Elsa Pataky also wore a sundress, although hers was more of a white lace. Both families came together for breakfast, with Hemsworth, Pataky, and their three children, as well as Stella, meeting Damon, Barosso, and their two older daughters for breakfast before the two families apparently decided to head back to the Byron Bay Bluesfest, which they also enjoyed on Saturday, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

In fact, in a Sunday post to his Instagram account, Chris Hemsworth shared a picture from Bluesfest which included Matt Damon and other friends, with a caption that said the “@bluesfestbyronbay crew at it again!! Best festival goin round!” The actor also tagged some of those friends, as well as his wife, while Elsa Pataky shared the same picture and included a caption about what a great night it was at Bluesfest with “great people.” In his Instagram story, the actor also shared a video of himself and his wife enjoying some of the live music at the festival.

Based on the pictures from Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s Instagram accounts, as well as the pictures taken of Matt Damon and his family, it seems as if both families had a fun and relatively low-key Easter together.