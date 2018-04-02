Yihong Peng: Brother Of ‘League Of Legends’ Player, Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng, Accused Of Killing His Mother

Police say Peng attacked his parents with a knife, killing his mother and seriously injuring his father.

The brother of League of Legends player Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng was arrested this weekend on charges that he attacked his parents with a knife, killing his mother and seriously injuring his father.

Yigong Peng was arrested on Saturday and charged with murder after he allegedly attacked his parents. The circumstances behind the attack were not yet clear.

The Team Liquid AD player shared the news late on Sunday through a statement posted on Twitlonger. In the brief statement, Doublelift shared, in brief, the news and told followers that he would likely be taking a hiatus from social media.

“This weekend I received some terrible news,” Doublelift said in a Twitlonger post Sunday. “My older brother attacked both of my parents with a knife. As a result of this attack, my mom passed away and my dad was seriously hurt and is now recovering in hospital.

“I’m still processing this news and joining up with my dad and little brother to make sure they’re ok and the proper arrangements are being made. I’ll likely be quiet on social media while I work through this. I hope you all understand and support me as you always have in the past.”

His post led to an outpouring of support from across the eSports world, with many fans and competitors alike taking to social media to express condolences for the Peng family.

As ESPN reported, police responded to the family’s home in Southern California after a neighbor saw Yihong Peng carrying a knife in the street. Police arrived to find the family’s 59-year-old mother, Wei Ping Shen, dead from a stab wound and his father, Guojon Peng, with a serious injury.

As Dot ESports reported, Yihong Peng tried to flee the scene when police arrived but he was apprehended after a short pursuit. He was not injured in the incident.

The killing has now brought a measure of uncertainty to the immediate future of Team Liquid. Doublelift is among the most popular players on the League of Legends circuit, and his Team Liquid was set to appear in the North American League Championship Series Spring Split Final in Miami next Sunday. It was not clear if Doublelift planned on competing at the event.

It was not clear what motive Yihong Peng may have had for his alleged attack. He is currently being held in the Orange County jail on $1 million bond.