Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are set to settle their divorce ‘within weeks’ – two years after announcing their split.

Amid the rumors that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are involved with other known personalities from Hollywood, it looks like the possibilities of them reuniting as a couple are pretty slim now. A new report from The Sun reports that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have allegedly reached a divorce agreement and are prepared to settle it within weeks.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorce settlement details

It was reported that Brad met Angelina on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and soon after Jennifer Aniston filed for divorce, several pictures emerged showing Brad, Angelina, and her son, Maddox, at a beach in Kenya. In January, 2006, the Tomb Raider actress confirmed during one of her interviews that she was pregnant with Brad’s child, thereby officially acknowledging their relationship for the first time. For almost a decade, their story was considered as an epitome of love, but just after two years of marriage, Jolie filed for divorce from Brad, citing irreconcilable differences.

Jolie had also applied for physical custody of their six children. Their legal representative confirmed in 2016 that she had done so for the “health of the family.” The former couple shares six children: Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

A recent report from The Sun alleges that the 42-year-old Jolie has now agreed to give Pitt access to their six children. An insider has also claimed that their lawyers are reportedly putting the finishing touches on the divorce paperwork, which includes a mutual agreement over the custody of all the six children.

“It’s a huge turnaround from where the marriage ended, especially given the claims Angelina made against Brad, but they are now on pretty good terms. Both decided it was crucial for the children that they had a respectful relationship.”

The recent claims come amid rumors that Angelina Jolie is ready to marry for the fourth time, and the bogus ultimatum she has given to Brad Pitt to end his affair with Jennifer Aniston.

“The key thing is that they agree to custody sharing, with Brad having access and working with Angelina on logistic issues about work and travel.”

After Brad and Angelina’s separation in September, 2016, both have tried to focus on their film projects and tried to improve their health.

As of this writing, there’s been no official confirmation from Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s representatives. So, there are chances that the divorce proceedings might take some more time. Well-wishers of “Brangelina” are advised to take these as rumors until an official statement is released.