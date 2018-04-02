Alzheimer’s Preventative May Have Been Discovered: A Daily Dose Of Ibuprofen

For an increasingly problematic disease among an aging population, a simple, econcomical, and already prevalent preventative seems to have been found.

Could something as simple as an over-the-counter medication — specifically: ibuprofen — actually be the first effective preventative in the war against the debilitating disease known as Alzheimer’s? According to a recent discovery by Vancouver-based Aurin Biotech, it may well be that ibuprofen could soon be used in staving off the onset or lessening the severity of Alzheimer’s disease.

Medical Xpress reported in late March that neuroscientists at Aurin Biotech, headed by Dr. Patrick McGeer and his wife, Dr. Edith McGeer, have discovered that, in studies conducted using laboratory mice, if medication is started early enough, a daily regimen of the non-prescription NSAID (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug) ibuprofen could possibly prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. Coupled with the organization’s discovery in 2016 of a saliva test that detected and could also predict the onset of Alzheimer’s, the study is believed to be a “game changer.”

Dr. Patrick NcGeer has noted that every other therapeutic trial yet conducted had failed to find a preventative or a cure for the debilitating diseases. Some of the failures could be blamed on the fact that those patients participating in the studies already had Alzheimer’s disease or some form of diagnosed dementia.

“Our discovery is a game changer,” he stated. “We now have a simple test that can indicate if a person is fated to develop Alzheimer’s disease long before it begins to develop. Individuals can prevent that from happening through a simple solution that requires no prescription or visit to a doctor.

“This is a true breakthrough since it points in a direction where AD can eventually be eliminated.”

According to McGeer, the knowledge that clinical Alzheimer’s disease commences at the 65 years of age suggests that people should get tested at least 10 years prior (age 55), which is when the onset of Alzheimer’s disease usually begins.

According to a report released last week by the Alzheimer’s Association, there are now 5.7 million people in the United States that have developed Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. It is predicted that an estimated 13.8 million people will have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s by 2050 and that treating the disease will cost over $1 trillion by mid-century.