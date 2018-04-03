Kylie Jenner Still Cares For Tyga’s Son, Wants Safety After Blac Chyna’s Brawl, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Kylie Jenner and Tyga may have split up but the reality star still allegedly cares for his son especially after Blac Chyna's shocking fight at a theme park.

Kylie Jenner has bonded with Tyga’s son King Cairo during their on-and-off relationship, so it only makes sense that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was absolutely terrified after learning that Blac Chyna’s young children were present when she had a brawl at Six Flags on April 1. In fact, a new report claims that the Kylie Lip Kit mogul has reached out to her ex to help fix the situation for the sake of the kids.

According to a Hollywood Life source, the 20-year-old television personality has begged Tyga to do something after Blac Chyna’s shocking altercation at the popular theme park. The insider then revealed that Kylie Jenner suggested that the rapper should “conduct an intervention” with his ex-fiancee.

“Kylie feels that the video makes it clear that Blac Chyna is out of control and in need of some sort of help and support,” the source told the site. “Kylie is encouraging Tyga to get Blac the help she needs, before she ends up in jail or worse, one of her kids gets hurt.”

On top of Kylie Jenner’s concern for Tyga’s son, her brother’s daughter with Blac Chyna, 1-year-old Dream, was also present at Six Flags when the 29-year-old model and entrepreneur went ballistic and threw a stroller at someone. This incident was definitely a hard one for the Kardashian/Jenner clan to take.

“Kylie loves little King and fears for not only his safety but for the well-being of her niece, Dream too,” the insider added.

The reality television’s first family has always told Rob Kardashian that starting a romance with Blac Chyna was such a bad idea. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner have always tried to avoid unnecessary dramas in public and they felt that the mother-of-two was a loose cannon. However, the 31-year-old reality star has repeatedly defended their relationship that left his mom and sisters with no choice but to accept it.

Rob Kardashian eventually realized that his relationship with Blac Chyna was toxic and decided to move on and just co-parent their only daughter. Now, new reports revealed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wants full custody of Dream after his former partner’s brawl.