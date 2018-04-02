Stormy Daniels Claps Back At Twitter Troll Who Said She Can’t Use #MeToo Card Because She’s An Adult Film Star

Daniels called the Twitter user's views 'disgusting and terrifying.'

In the wake of her 60 Minutes interview about an alleged affair with Donald Trump, adult film star Stormy Daniels has had to constantly shut down Trump fans on social media. This weekend, she had to stand up for herself against one such Twitter troll, who said that she couldn’t claim sexual assault because of her work as a pornographic actress.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Gregory Clifford, has repeatedly stressed that she was not a victim of the alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump. She has said that the supposed affair was completely consensual.

Nonetheless, Daniels hit back at the Twitter user who shaded her, pointing out that the concept of consent isn’t reliant on a woman’s profession. Even adult performers have to give their consent to a sex act. Otherwise, it is assault.

“You are implying that women with certain jobs cannot be assaulted. This is a disgusting and terrifying thought process.”

“For the record, I have stated numerous times that I am not claiming a ‘#metoo card’ but I see you are definitely flying your a**hat flag,” Daniels added.

People following Stormy Daniels on Twitter also attempted to educate the Twitter user who criticized the adult film star.

“Just because someone chooses to do [sex work] doesn’t mean they are no longer deserving of human rights and respect.”

“[Sex work] is a job and [sex workers] are human beings,” user @AerisBlue added. “If a [sex worker] gets assaulted or sexually abused they have the same rights as [other] people do to fight it.”

“How’s that work?” @pacelattin asked.

“You’re giving permission for rape because you give permission for sex? I’m not sure that works that way.”

Some noted the prevalence of victim-blaming.

“These people think that there is no such thing as rape against a wife and the women that are sexually assaulted deserved it,” @BelindaBalleau1 wrote.

“You have always said that you were not a victim,” the commenter told Daniels. “These f***ing people are ignorant and hateful.”

I think you give up your #MeToo card when you are a porn star #stormy daniels — Walking Dreads (@Angela_Chochi) April 1, 2018

NOBODY gives up ANY rights based on occupation, whether or not you choose to get your panties twisted about it. #SexWorkersAreHuman — Domina Atia (@DominaAtia) April 1, 2018

Another Twitter user backed up Stormy Daniels, pointing out that saying adult film actors can’t claim sexual assault is akin to saying professional boxers can’t complain about being physically assaulted outside the ring.

One commenter attempted to draw a parallel between Daniels and Melania Trump, saying that both are victims of “patriarchal societies.”

“Both are women, both bed a man for his money, both are disgusted by him.”

Stormy Daniels became a household name in January after the Wall Street Journal broke the news that Michael Dean Cohen, Trump’s personal lawyer, gave the actress $130,000 just days before the 2016 presidential election. The money was allegedly meant to keep her from talking about an alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006.

Days later, In Touch Weekly published excerpts from a 2011 interview with Daniels, in which she revealed details about her supposed extramarital encounter with Trump. In February, Cohen admitted that he did give Daniels $130,000 and that he had taken the money from his own funds. In March, Stormy filed a lawsuit against Trump claiming that the nondisclosure agreement she signed is null and void because the president never signed it.

Representatives for Donald Trump have repeatedly denied that there is truth to any of Stormy Daniels’s allegations. The president himself has uncharacteristically stayed quiet about the issue.