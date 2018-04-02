‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Wins As Liam Realizes He Still Loves Her, Steffy Runs Back To Bill

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for this week reveal that Liam may not be going back to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) despite the fact that they will be having a child soon. All of Steffy’s hope of reconciliation with her husband will come crashing down as Liam will realize that he still loves Hope (Annika Noelle).

When Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) proposed to her, Steffy made it clear that she does not want him. She let him know that she is still looking forward to the day when Liam will forgive and accept her again with open arms. Their first child is coming soon as well and Steffy continues to dream of a happy family with Liam (Scott Clifton).

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers show that Liam does not feel the same. Although he has mixed feelings, the sure thing is that he still resents his ex-wife and this ill feeling is greatly holding him back from reuniting with her.

The B&B developing storyline suggests that Leffy may be over for good as Liam recently realized that his love for Hope did not vanish after all. He confirmed his feelings after he and his ex-ladylove kissed.

Hope also abandons her earlier intent of helping out Steffy with getting back with her husband. She now wants Liam all to herself, especially after the two of them confirmed that they still love each other.

Take a first look at these photos of next week on #BoldandBeautiful: Bill finds himself in a terrible dilemma. Steffy reassures Ridge that Liam will get through to Bill. Hope comes clean to Liam about her true feelings. Brooke convinces Det. Sanchez to interview Bill again. pic.twitter.com/14axhsrmUO — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 31, 2018

It was mentioned in Soap Hub that Steffy will try to make Liam to come home to her but Liam’s response will shock her. He probably told her the truth that Hope fills his mind lately and this could only mean that he wants her back.

With this turn of events, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Steffy and Bill will somehow get closer again as the former is likely to run back to him to be comforted, as it becomes apparent that Hope and Liam may soon reunite for real.

Once Liam and Hope revive their relationship, the next thing that may happen is Liam going to the court for the custody of his child. He may use his wife’s infidelity to win this battle. But then again, Steffy will surely not give in easily and the case could turn messy.

Elsewhere in Los Angeles, Liam will tell Bill that he was the one who shot him because he believes he really did it. After the shocking flashbacks that reminded him he witnessed his dad’s proposal to his wife, Liam also found sheepskin gloves in his car’s compartment and this convinced him even more that he shot his own father.

Nothing is off limits… this week, expect the unexpected on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/aD5NtbUpY5 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 1, 2018

As per Soaps She Knows, Liam’s confession will place Bill in a difficult position since he does not want to point to his son as the shooter. In any case, Ridge will be released from jail and Wyatt will not be at ease knowing that the culprit is still out there. Bill will also be discharged from the hospital while the hunt for the criminal goes on.

Comings and Goings

Meanwhile, The Bold and the Beautiful this week will reveal new cast that includes Nia Sioux who will play Emma, the newest intern at Forrester Creations. Fans of the soap will also see Sally Spectra’s departure as Courtney Hope leaves the show. Lastly, Celebrity Big Brother winner Marissa Jaret Winokur will also make an appearance as a wedding planner this coming May.