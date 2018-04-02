Heavily-Pregnant Kate Middleton Makes Surprise Appearance With Prince William, The Queen During Easter Service

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is currently on maternity leave, joined Prince William and Queen Elizabeth during this year's Easter service, 'Mirror' reported.

Just a week after officially starting her maternity leave, Kate Middleton made a surprise public appearance at Easter service on Sunday.

The heavily-pregnant duchess attended the event with her husband Prince William, Queen Elizabeth II, and other senior royals, Mirror reported. The soon-to-be mother of three looked simple and chic as she arrived at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle — the exact location where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to wed next month.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the church a few minutes late, showing up as the Queen and other royal family members were waiting inside. Despite being eight months pregnant, Kate never failed to impress with her elegant ensemble.

During her latest sighting, the royal wore a dark coat, giant pearl earrings, and pin. She also appeared to recycle the hat she wore for St. Patrick’s Day in 2015. Prince William, on the other hand, donned a dark blue suit, looking dapper as ever.

The lovely couple attended the service without their two children — Prince George, 4 and Princess Charlotte, 2.

And while many were anticipating to see the two adorable children, it has been revealed that they don’t always attend Easter service with the Queen. In fact, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have never visited St. George’s Chapel with their parents on Easter.

Also noticeably absent during the event were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who will wed at the chapel in May. As reported by Hello! magazine, the couple skipped the service for a good reason.

Apparently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to celebrate the bank holiday in private and take a break from their hectic schedule. This would’ve been the actress’ first Easter with the royal family.

The outlet also noted that Prince Harry hasn’t attended the event with the Queen in years, suggesting that it may be optional for family members to attend.

Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, was also not in attendance. The 96-year-old royal reportedly did not attend Easter service due to a hip injury. He has retired from public duties recently.

Other royal family members present at the Easter service were Prince Edward, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, along with his fiance Jack Brooksbank also attended the event.

After the Easter service, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out of the chapel right behind the Queen.

Kate Middleton is expecting her third royal baby in April. She is reportedly giving birth at Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Paddington Hospital in London, the same hospital where Prince George and Princess Charlotte were born.