WWE News: Bray Wyatt Returns And Brock Lesnar Works Possible Last House Show Match At WWE Boston Event

WWE's Boston event this past Friday featured what may have been the final live event for 'The Beast.'

This past Friday night, the WWE superstars invaded Boston for a live event featuring what could have been Brock Lesnar’s final house show appearance. The current WWE Universal Champion is next scheduled to appear at Sunday’s WrestleMania 34 event in New Orleans, Louisiana. With his contract situation in peril and the possibility of him heading back to UFC or simply retiring, Friday’s event at TD Garden could have been not only his final win, but final live event appearance. In addition, fans saw Bray Wyatt return for another interesting appearance following his “Ultimate Deletion” by Matt Hardy.

There are plenty of WWE rumors involving Brock Lesnar’s future, and a report about a week ago indicated Friday’s appearance may have been his last for the foreseeable future at a WWE live event, besides WrestleMania 34. As reported by Sportskeeda‘s Praytay Ghosh, Brock Lesnar worked the main event at the Boston show, which was a contest familiar to WWE fans. It ended up being a Triple Threat match for the WWE Universal Championship involving opponents Kane and Braun Strowman. Those same two superstars faced Braun several months ago at the Royal Rumble 2018 pay-per-view. That match saw plenty of destruction inside and outside of the ring, with Kane getting pinned as Brock escaped with the championship.

Brock picked up the win at the Royal Rumble and picked up the win again this past Friday night in Boston. Results indicated that the match was under five minutes in duration and saw Brock collect the winning pinfall on Kane. That keeps Braun looking strong ahead of his tag team title match at WrestleMania, and of course, keeps the title on Brock heading into the big event. Sports Illustrated‘s Justin Barrasso tweeted out a video from the live main event.

In just over five minutes, Brock Lesnar retains his Universal title – and wins possibly his last WWE match for the considerable future – by pinning Kane #WWEBoston pic.twitter.com/J8p8VOuF5J — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) March 31, 2018

While that was the main event, the WWE Boston event featured plenty of other superstars in action ahead of the WrestleMania 34 show coming up on April 8. Brock’s opponent next Sunday, Roman Reigns, also got another tuneup match. He defeated Elias in that match so he appears ready to take on “The Beast” next.

In another match, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks to retain her title, only to have WrestleMania challenger, Nia Jax, come out and attack her. The Raw tag team champions were also in action as Sheamus and Cesaro emerged with a win over Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews.

There was also Bray Wyatt, who showed up in Boston at the event despite being “deleted” by Matt Hardy on Raw. Wyatt showed up to attack WWE cruiserweight Akira Tozawa, who had been competing against Jack Gallagher. It appears that maybe the “Lake of Reincarnation” hasn’t fully taken over Wyatt’s soul just yet.

As of this report, it’s unknown if Bray Wyatt will compete at WrestleMania 34. The potential spots for him at this point seem to be in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal or as Braun Strowman’s mystery tag team partner against The Bar. However, Bray may simply show up to attack another superstar setting off a new feud for his next story with WWE.

Fans will be watching WrestleMania 34 next Sunday to see all of the latest action involving Brock Lensar, Bray Wyatt, and the rest of the WWE superstars featured in Boston this past Friday.