Donald Trump Jr.’s Alleged Ex-Mistress Posts Racy Easter Photo Amid Divorce Drama

Don Jr., on the other hand, spent Easter with his estranged wife and kids.

Donald Trump Jr. celebrated a traditional Easter on Sunday with his children and his estranged wife Vanessa. But the 40-year-old’s alleged mistress, Aubrey O’Day, celebrated it by posting a racy picture of herself in a bunny suit. The 34-year-old is alleged to be the reason behind the split between Don Jr. and his wife Vanessa.

Aubrey, who used to be a singer for Danity Kane, posted a picture of herself on a revealing white leotard while sporting a pair of bunny ears, People magazine reports. Dressed as such, she lay alongside a series of easter eggs arranged in the shape of a heart. “egg hunt. #happyeaster” she wrote in the caption. The 34-year-old followed that up with another photo of herself sporting a sexy two-piece, writing “also, I’m nobody’s fool ✌????????” as the caption. Perhaps a slight jab at all the people that have been highlighting her name as the reason behind Trump Jr’s split with his wife of 12 years.

Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O’Day reportedly had an affair back in 2011 when the two met on the set of Celebrity Apprentice. Trump Jr.’s wife Vanessa filed for divorce last month. The two were reacquainted on Sunday as they celebrated Easter with their five children Kai Madison, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3 at Mar-a-Lago.

Don Jr. posted a series of photos of his daughter Kai, praising her for turning the Easter egg hunt into a “combat sport.”

“Only my daughter could turn an Easter egg hunt into a combat sport???????????? No more nice dresses if there’s competition involved. She found the golden egg getting aggressive and literally sliding through the thick shrubbery to beat out the others in her age group. Good thing she’s not competitive.”

Don Jr. also posted two pictures and a video of his five children putting together their annual Easter Bunny cakes on Saturday. The 40-year old joked that his oldest, Kai, wanted to go play golf instead and his second oldest, Donald III, was sick of his old man taking pictures all the time.

“Time for our annual Easter Bunny Cake making tradition. This is great till they start eating it. Once the sugar kicks in I’m in trouble till it wears off and they pass out????????????. Kai wanted to play golf and Donnie is sick of his old man taking pics but one day he will be glad I made the effort. (It may just take a decade or three????).”

According to People, sources at Mar-a-Lago reported seeing Vanessa Trump at the event despite filing for divorce last month. The sources also reported that nothing unpleasant took place between Don Jr. and his wife, and the two were seen enjoying with their children both together and separate. One source even reported seeing the two “smiling at each other and talking pleasantly while they were with their kids.”