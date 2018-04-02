Arie Luyendyk, Jr. Facing Backlash For April Fools’ Joke Regarding Lauren Burnham’s Pregnancy

A tweet sent out from the former 'Bachelor' isn't as funny as he had thought.

When you’re one of the most hated Bachelors in history, it’s probably best to take extra care in crafting your tweets and jokes. Unfortunately for Arie Luyendyk, Jr., his current April Fools’ Joke wasn’t as funny as he anticipated it would be.

According to E! News, Arie tweeted out a photo of his fiancé and Bachelor runner-up/winner Lauren Burnham with a baby bump and let his followers know that he and his lady had a bun in the oven. The photo only showed Lauren’s torso and a large engagement ring as she sported a tight maroon dress which showcased the bump.

“Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven,” he captioned the tweet.

An hour later, he tweeted “APRIL FOOLS,” but not everyone was laughing.

E! News reported that Arie and Lauren were slammed for their insensitive tweet, which many fans felt was a slap in the face to women and families struggling with fertility. Despite the major backlash from the April Fools’ joke, Arie has kept the tweet live, which continues to garner hate.

It’s unknown at this time if the woman in the photo is Lauren at all after Arie admitted the pregnancy was a joke, or if it was just a blonde pregnant woman Arie snapped a photo of.

Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven! @laurenburnham91 pic.twitter.com/Mmx50ePDaB — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) April 1, 2018

Arie and Lauren recently became one of the most hated couples in Bachelor history after the race car driver proposed to Becca Kufrin on the show’s finale and then notoriously broke up with her shortly after on camera. He eventually proposed to Lauren on the After the Final Rose special not long after dumping Becca.

E! News noted one user’s tweet, which pointed out Arie’s lie came as no surprise after he lied to Becca claiming she was the only one and that he was in love with her. Becca’s loyal fanbase continues to slam Arie on a daily basis, who doesn’t seem to phased by all his negative backlash.

People are not happy with Arie Jr. April Fool's Day joking about Lauren B. being pregnant: https://t.co/6azkRI3ikh — E! News (@enews) April 1, 2018

Becca was named the new Bachelorette after the controversial Bachelor season, and Arie reportedly turned down a spot on the upcoming Dancing With the Stars season, according to In Style. The outlet reported that Arie turned down the opportunity to ensure his relationship with Lauren was healthy, and didn’t want to make any more mistakes.