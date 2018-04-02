‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle’s Plan In Full Swing, Carly Confronts Jason

Nelle's plans to sabotage Carly will be in full swing within the next two weeks. Meanwhile, Carly confronts Jason about what's happening to her.

Nelle wants Carly to pay for everything that she did to make her suffer, as well as to win Michael back in the process. General Hospital spoilers for the next two weeks tease that Nelle’s plans will be in full swing. It’s going to hit Carly, who will later confront Jason.

General Hospital spoilers via Soap Central tease that Nelle (Chloe Lanier) will feel empowered this week. She thinks that her plans to drive Carly (Laura Wright) crazy are working according to how she perceived it. Previously, she left a scarf in Carly’s office, the same scarf that Morgan (Bryan Craig) was wearing in a photo. But when Carly returned to her office, the scarf was gone. It made her think about her son again, bringing her to tears in front of Jason (Steve Burton).

Nelle is going to pull another trick this week to further confuse Carly. General Hospital spoilers tease that things will get worse for Carly to a point that her husband, Sonny (Maurice Benard) will notice. Carly has been keeping what’s happening to her from Sonny because she does not want him to worry about her. She even asked Jason to promise that he will not tell Sonny because he has a lot on his plate these days given Mike’s (Max Gail) deteriorating health.

However, General Hospital spoilers tease that Sonny will come to wonder there’s something wrong. Carly will confront Jason about letting things spill. But later, she will confide with Jason about her suffering, via Soap Hub. Jason will encourage Carly to come clean to Sonny. Her husband will then opt to seek professional help for Carly. However, he will overdo it. GH spoilers add that Carly will grow determined. She wants to know what’s really going on with all the Morgan reminders she is receiving.

Down the road, Nelle’s plans will start to unravel. General Hospital spoilers tease that Nelle will become frustrated as things will begin to work against her. Some spoilers suggest that Morgan will finally reappear. There have been several mentions about Morgan recently, particularly with Mike forgetting that his grandson was already dead. So there’s been a buzz that GH is bringing the character back, likely during the May sweeps. But since Bryan Craig is busy with other projects, the soap will go for a recast.

General Hospital airs Mondays to Fridays at 2 p.m. on ABC.