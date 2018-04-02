Taylor Swift Gulps Down Whiskey Shots At A Surprise Easter Concert

Yes, Taylor Swift does drink alcohol. And she doesn’t mind getting tipsy.

Taylor Swift might be a global pop icon, but it doesn’t mean she cannot drink alcohol at her concerts like a bona fide music star. The “Delicate” hitmaker has recently resurfaced in the public eye after debuting her new music video, and her surprise Easter appearance at the Bluebird Café in Nashville, Tennessee, is definitely one to be remember for a lifetime, according to the Daily Mail.

The “Bad Blood” singer returned to her country roots when she performed in front of a small audience on Saturday night. The audience at the Tennessee café was surprised to see Swift for two reasons. This was an unscheduled appearance, and folks had no idea that the singer was in town. Besides, her performance marked a very rare public appearance since the debut of her latest album, Reputation, five months ago.

It was supposed to be an Easter eve concert by legendary country songwriter Craig Wiseman, but the night took an unexpected turn when Taylor Swift emerged to a standing ovation and stole the show. The “Shake It Off” singer joined Wiseman, who is her old collaborator, to sing a few songs in front of about 40 patrons at the Bluebird Café.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Taylor Swift created a relaxing setting for her unannounced Easter performance with Wiseman by gulping down a few shots of whiskey in between her songs. At one point, Wiseman recalled a time when Swift had one too many alcoholic beverages at a star-studded Country Music Awards after-party a few years back. This was the after-party where Swift and her fellow pop icon, Ed Sheeran, stole a huge large inflatable bottle of alcohol.

“I got her a shot of Fireball, and then I got her another one,” Wiseman recalled. “For the rest of the party, I would go get a shot of Fireball, and snake my hand through the people in her [Taylor Swift’s] general direction. I don’t even know if she took it, but it disappeared.”

After the story, Wiseman pulled out several tiny 50ml bottles of whiskey and offered Taylor Swift to drink “for old-times sake.” Wiseman and Taylor Swift did a few shots of whiskey in between songs. At one point, the legendary songwriter joked that he would sell the empty bottles from which Swift drank, and donate the money to charity.