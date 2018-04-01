WWE News: NXT Star Suffers Tough Injury Which Could Impact ‘NXT TakeOver’ Championship Match

One of the roster's champions may be sidelined for this week's event.

With WrestleMania week now underway, WWE has reported that one of the NXT roster members suffered an injury this past weekend. If it requires for him to take at least a week or more off from competing, it could impact one of the championship matches at the NXT TakeOver: New Orleans event scheduled for this coming Saturday. Here are the latest details on what happened this past weekend that may change the upcoming PPV card.

According to the WWE website’s report, NXT tag team champion Bobby Fish suffered what could be a bad knee injury over the weekend. The injury, which happened to Fish’s left knee, occurred after Fish executed a kick during a match at an NXT live event. Afterward, Fish fell to the mat in pain as a result of hurting his knee and being unable to put any weight on that left leg. It’s also being suggested in WWE’s report that Fish may have torn his ACL, which is a serious injury that could sideline him for a considerable bit of time including this coming Saturday’s event.

Bobby Fish and his tag team partner Kyle O’Reilly were scheduled to put their tag team titles on the line this coming Saturday at the NXT TakeOver: New Orleans event. The champions were going to defend their title belts against whichever team won the Dusty Rhodes Classic tournament. The finals will be held on this coming Wednesday’s episode of NXT on the WWE Network and feature The Authors of Pain vs. Roderick Strong and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne.

The WWE NXT tag team title match for ‘NXT TakeOver: New Orleans’ could see a change due to a recent injury. WWE

WWE has said they plan to provide fans with updates about Fish’s injury and any changes to the card for the NXT TakeOver event as they become available. However, their report makes things seem bleak for the current champions in terms of holding onto those titles. With other serious injuries that champions have suffered, WWE has had them vacate their titles leaving the championships up for grabs. In the case of the situation, there’s already a tournament going on between two teams to determine a No. 1 contender.

Another possibility could be that NXT’s William Regal has Kyle O’Reilly choose, or is given, a mystery tag team partner to defend the belts with on Saturday. That would make it one of two matches this coming weekend with that stipulation involved. Braun Strowman is scheduled to have a mystery partner in his match at WrestleMania 34 where he’ll challenge Sheamus and Cesaro for the WWE Raw tag team titles.

Fans can watch the NXT TakeOver: New Orleans event on Saturday, April 7 beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Time via the WWE Network.