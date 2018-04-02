WWE News: John Cena Reveals Why His First Marriage Failed

Last year at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, John Cena teamed with his longtime girlfriend Nikki Bella to compete against married couple The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match. The storyline was surrounded by Miz and Maryse mocking Cena and Bella, with Maryse stating that Nikki was the reason why she was off of WWE television for a number of years.

The conclusion of the match saw Cena and Bella win, with Cena proposing to Nikki after the match. Although many fans have not been fond of Cena for a number of years, the majority of the audience inside the Camping World Stadium celebrated as Nikki said yes.

In 2009, Cena married his high school sweetheart Elizabeth Huberdeau. Unfortunately, three years later, Cena filed for divorce. Huberdeau told TMZ in 2012 that the divorce filing was unexpected, and it “blindsided” her. The remnants and emotional scars from the divorce left Cena shutting down any desire to have kids, as he shared with Nikki Bella on episodes of Total Divas.

Cena being adamant not to get married would actually cause some friction in his relationship with Nikki Bella, who he started dating the same year as his divorce with Huberdeau because Bella strongly desired to get married. Bella was able to be patient through Cena’s healing process, and five years later, Cena proposed to her.

Cena Reveals Why His Marriage With His Ex-Wife Failed

Cena was recently interviewed by the Abby & Matt radio show and shared the reason why his first marriage failed. “I had made [WWE] my entire life. I don’t have a family. I tried marriage once and I realized [my] WWE marriage was the one that was going to survive.”

So far, Cena and Bella have postponed dates for the ceremony, and this has been due to wanting proper preparation that has been an issue because of their schedules. Cena stated during an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that the wedding date is currently “on standby.” However, Cena has been training to dance and has been busily preparing for their big day.

Until then, Cena will continue to have a busy schedule with movie appearances, television appearances, and an appearance at WrestleMania 34 on April 8.