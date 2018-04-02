Josiah Duggar And Lauren Swanson Celebrate ‘Resurrection Sunday’ On Instagram By Dressing In Their Easter Best

There's a reason why Josiah Duggar wished his Instagram followers a "Happy Resurrection Sunday" instead of a "Happy Easter."

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson just spent their first Easter together as a couple. However, in his Instagram post about the holiday celebrating Jesus’ return from the dead, Josiah wished his followers a “Happy Resurrection Sunday.” According to Romper, Michelle Duggar has explained that there’s a reason her family refers to the Christian observance in this way instead of calling it Easter like so many others do.

On Sunday, 21-year-old Josiah Duggar took to Instagram to share a photo of the stylish spring attire that he and his fiancée, 18-year-old Lauren Swanson, wore to their church’s Easter service. Lauren’s outfit definitely met the Duggar family’s strict modesty standards. The bride-to-be’s white floral print dress with long sleeves kept her covered from her collarbone down to her feet. She wore her brunette hair down in loose waves.

Josiah wore a gray sweater over a plaid dress shirt with khaki pants and tan boots. He completed his look with a black-and-white polka dot bowtie. His Resurrection Sunday Instagram post included a Bible verse.

“Happy Resurrection Sunday!” the Counting On star wrote. “‘Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! According to his great mercy, he has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead’ 1 Peter 1:3.”

This will be the first of many Resurrection Sundays that Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson will celebrate together. As reported by Us Weekly, the young couple announced that they were engaged early last month. Lauren will become an aunt to quite a few nieces and nephews when she marries Josiah, but she won’t ever get to experience the joy of watching the little ones search for Easter eggs and candy around her in-laws’ massive yard.

According to Michelle Duggar, her family doesn’t do Easter egg hunts or Easter baskets, and the little Duggars aren’t taught to believe in the Easter Bunny. Because the word “Easter” is now attached to so many of these secular practices, Michelle teaches her children to refer to the holiday celebrating Jesus’ exit from his tomb as “Resurrection Sunday.” This places an emphasis on the Bible story rather than the bunny rabbit that brings kids chocolate eggs and jelly beans.

“Instead of doing the typical egg hunt and candy, we’ve made our own way of celebrating Easter. We call it Resurrection Sunday because we really want the children to know why we’re celebrating Easter,” Michelle writes in a TLC blog post. “We like to explain to the children that this is a celebration of the resurrection of Christ.”

Instead of doing an Easter egg hunt, the family bakes cookies and decorates them with religious imagery like crosses and hearts. The kids get goody bags instead of baskets, and they don’t contain candy. The Duggars prefer to celebrate Christ’s Resurrection with salty treats that include pickles, beef jerky, and potato chips.

Josiah Duggar didn’t reveal whether Lauren Swanson took part in any of these Resurrection Sunday activities with the Duggar family, but it probably won’t be too long before she’s filling a bag with junk food for her own little one.