New York Mets Rumors: Michael Conforto Injury Update Provides Mets Fans With Good News

The latest New York Mets rumors will come as good news to fans of the team and fantasy baseball owners.

New York Mets rumors about outfielder Michael Conforto were just addressed by manager Mickey Callaway. This could be great news for Mets fans and fantasy baseball owners who have been waiting patiently for Conforto to come off the disabled list. A report by MLB analyst Tim Healey states that it’s possible Conforto will be activated from the disabled list as early as Thursday (April 5).

Conforto is trying to battle back from left shoulder surgery. He had to go through the procedure back in September and wasn’t ready to take a spot on the 25-man roster coming out of Spring Training. The team really needs his offense back in the lineup, as he is easily one of the two best hitters on the roster.

The Mets did win their first two games of the season without Conforto, beating the St. Louis Cardinals twice before losing the final game of the series on Sunday (April 1). The Mets will next take the field on Monday (April 2), when they begin a series against the Philadelphia Phillies. All three games are at home. Then, the Mets head out on the first road trip of their 2018 MLB schedule. If Conforto is activated, he could play against the Washington Nationals on April 5.

These New York Mets rumors are important due to the production that Michael Conforto provides the daily lineup. He has had trouble staying healthy during his three-year Major League Baseball career, but he still has youth on his side. During the 2017 season, Conforto played in just 109 games, but still posted 27 home runs, 68 RBIs, and 72 runs scored. He was named to the National League All-Star team and played all three outfield positions during the regular season.

The 25-year-old outfielder not only provides power but also a nice on-base percentage for the Mets. Conforto did appear in two Spring Training games for the Mets but wasn’t quite ready to make the Opening Day roster. Instead, he continued to work on his shoulder and is just about ready to play every day for the Mets.

It is presumed that once Conforto is activated from the disabled list that he will play most days, with some breaks built in to bring him along slowly. How slowly will depend on how well the Mets are doing in the rest of the lineup. Fans should pay attention, as these New York Mets rumors are likely to be addressed again by Mickey Callaway as the series against the Washington Nationals approaches.